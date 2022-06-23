Democrats raise alarm after Supreme Court strikes NY concealed carry law

Thomas Catenacci, Houston Keene
·2 min read
Several Democratic lawmakers expressed dismay Thursday after the Supreme Court struck down a New York law restricting concealed carry permits.

The high court ruled that the state regulations in question violated the Second Amendment in a 6-3 decision authored by Justice Clarence Thomas. The law required New York residents to prove they had "proper cause" when applying for a concealed handgun license, a standard that didn't include self defense.

"It's deeply disturbing and is showing an activism by these Supreme Court justices to undermine common sense state laws and precedent," Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., told Fox News Digital.

SUPREME COURT GUN DECISION SHOOTS DOWN NY RULE THAT SET HIGH BAR FOR CONCEALED CARRY LICENSES 

Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, told Fox News that the ruling was a "radical decision by an increasingly radicalized Supreme Court."

"The country doesn't want a kid on his 18th birthday to be able to walk into a gun store with no real background checks, with no waiting period and buy a weapon and conceal that weapon and shoot a lot of people in a short period of time," Brown said.

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, a Democrat from Rhode Island, speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on April 28, 2021. <span class="copyright">Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call/Bloomberg via Getty Images</span>
The Ohio senator added that the Supreme Court ruling wouldn't impact bipartisan gun legislation working its way through Congress. The bill was written in response to mass shootings in Buffalo, N.Y., and Uvalde, Texas.

"Well, the NRA just got what they paid for with all the dark money that they spent on packing the court," Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., told Fox News.

Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., tweeted that Congress must immediately pass gun safety legislation in response to the ruling. He also noted the recent mass shootings.

"Just weeks after mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde, as parents and young people across the country call for an end to gun violence, the far-right Supreme court has struck down one of the nation's oldest gun safety laws," Markey tweeted Thursday. "Congress must pass gun safety legislation now."

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., said the decision "will unleash even more gun violence on American communities."

"This activist Supreme Court is once again legislating from the bench, but Congress must continue to legislate for a safer America," he tweeted.

Sen. Chris van Hollen, D-Md., echoed his fellow Democratic senators, tweeting that "more Americans will die because of this ruling."

UVALDE SCHOOL POLICE CHIEF PLACED ON ADMINISTRATIVE LEAVE AS CRITICISM GROWS OVER RESPONSE TO SHOOTING 

Meanwhile, Gov. Kathy Hochul, D-N.Y., and Democratic New York City Mayor Eric Adams both condemned the ruling.

"It is outrageous that at a moment of national reckoning on gun violence, the Supreme Court has recklessly struck down a New York law that limits those who can carry concealed weapons," Hochul tweeted.

Adams said the ruling would "put New Yorkers at further risk of gun violence."

    India sent family tents, blankets and other relief supplies for a team to distribute in eastern Afghan villages where a deadly earthquake collapsed thousands of timber and stone homes to rubble. Pictures of the relief effort were accompanied by a tweet from India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar: “India, a true first responder.” The supplies total 27 tons delivered over two flights to Afghanistan's capital Kabul, where the United Nations Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs and the Afghan Red Crescent Society will coordinate its distribution, a ministry statement said Friday.