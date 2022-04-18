Democrats Reject GOP Attempts to Upload Hunter Biden’s Laptop into Congressional Record: Report

House Judiciary Committee Democratic staff are refusing to upload the contents of Hunter Biden’s recovered laptop in a searchable format into the congressional record, according to a new report.

Representative Matt Gaetz (R., Fla.) first moved to enter the laptop — which the younger Biden allegedly left with a Delaware repair shop — during a March 29 hearing. Though the committee chairman, Representative Jerry Nadler (D., N.Y.), initially planned to object to the request, he allowed the laptop to be entered into the record.

Now, staffers appointed by Nadler are saying they cannot upload the laptop due to technological limitations, the Daily Caller reported. They say Gaetz’s office must print hard copies and PDF-form documents of pages to be uploaded into the record, even though Gaetz’s office offered to provide the equipment needed for the digital transfer, a Republican staffer told the outlet.

“Democrats in the majority used multiple excuses to avoid handling the Hunter Biden laptop in any fashion other than accepting the hard drive via hand delivery,” the Republican staffer told the Daily Caller.

“Democrats and majority staff are actively obstructing the American people from being able to see the laptop in the public record. They have all the resources they need to enter Hunter’s laptop into the record — they’re purposefully delaying the process. It’s their responsibility as majority staff to enter materials into the record granted by unanimous consent like Hunter Biden’s laptop. The American people should be asking, ‘Why aren’t Democrat majority staff doing their jobs?’ and ‘What will happen if they continue to obstruct official business of Congress?’”

While House rules require committee staff to upload record entries, the staffers’ refusal to digitally upload the contents of the laptop has required Gaetz’s office to use its own resources in creating copies.

The Hunter Biden laptop story has seen a resurgence in recent months, after some of the contents of the laptops were initially reported by the New York Post in October 2020, just before the presidential election. At the time the story broke, much of the mainstream media dismissed the story as Russian disinformation.

Story continues

The New York Times has since authenticated key files from the laptop, as has the Washington Post.

Other outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, have reported that a federal tax probe into the younger Biden is “gaining momentum,” with prosecutors reportedly investigating his sources of foreign income.

One infamous email purportedly detailed a business arrangement between a Chinese company and the Biden family.

Tony Bobulinski, who is listed as a recipient of the email first published by the New York Post, offered further detail last year in a statement to Fox News on the correspondence in October 2020, which references a proposed equity split: “20” for “H” and “10 held by H for the big guy?”

“The reference to ‘the Big Guy’ in the much-publicized May 13, 2017, email is in fact a reference to Joe Biden,” said Bobulinski, who says he was brought on as CEO of Sinohawk Holdings by Hunter Biden and James Gilliar, the sender of the email.

Sinohawk “was a partnership between the Chinese operating through CEFC/Chairman Ye and the Biden family,” he said.

More from National Review