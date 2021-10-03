Democrats remain deadlocked over spending bills
Rep. Ken Buck warns American families are going to pay the hidden costs from Biden’s 'outrageous' economic agenda.
Rep. Ken Buck warns American families are going to pay the hidden costs from Biden’s 'outrageous' economic agenda.
"You mean our war hero Senator Duckworth should pay taxes when she is not required to do so? WTF is wrong with you?" Martina Navratilova tweets
"In my eyes and the eyes of others who had stayed to deal with all of the craziness, Hope had taken the easy way out," the former White House press secretary said of Hicks' departure for Fox.
Bannon told NBC that he wants to see “pre-trained teams ready to jump into federal agencies” as soon as the next Republican president takes power.
Portugal’s health care system was on the verge of collapse. Hospitals in the capital, Lisbon, were overflowing and authorities were asking people to treat themselves at home. In the last week of January, nearly 2,000 people died as the virus spread. The country’s vaccine program was in a shambles, so the government turned to Vice Adm. Henrique Gouveia e Melo, a former submarine squadron commander, to right the ship. Eight months later, Portugal is among the world’s leaders in vaccinations, with
"The fact is that your state of Wyoming is one of the states that benefits most from the increase in the child tax credit. Why oppose that?" the host asked Sen. John Barrasso
Fox News host Tucker Carlson reported on the contents of emails found in the laptop believed to have belonged to Hunter Biden, raising questions about whether a former top CNBC executive improperly directed his wife to make donations to political organizations.
Later that evening, she burst into tears. “I can’t believe he stuck his f---ing tongue down my throat.” | Editorial
U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., said Friday that he recently became the latest Democrat to have a too-close-for-comfort experience with urban crime.
Former President Donald Trump called on the Pulitzer Prize Board to rescind the 2018 National Reporting awards granted to the New York Times and the Washington Post for their coverage of the Russian collusion story, claiming the stories were based on "false reporting" and a "complete lack of evidence."
Uhuru Kenyatta's name appears in the Pandora Papers - the biggest ever leak of financial documents.
Algeria has refused permission for France to fly military planes in its airspace and announced the recall of its ambassador from Paris in the wake of what it said were “inadmissible” comments attributed to French President Emmanuel Macron. This weekend's sharp escalation in tensions also follows a French decision to slash the number of visas issued to people in North Africa — including Algeria — because governments there are refusing to take back migrants expelled from France. A French request that two military planes be allowed to fly Sunday over Algerian territory was rejected, French military spokesman Col. Pascal Ianni said.
Alexander Natruskin/AFP via Getty ImagesFinancial records and tax documents reviewed by the Washington Post and other media outlets reveal that a former cleaner who is alleged to be the onetime mistress of Russian President Vladimir Putin—and the mother of his supposed 18-year-old daughter—bought a lavish $4 million apartment in Monaco through an offshore shell company in the British Virgin Islands, created just weeks after she gave birth to the girl. The multi-million outlay in 2003 by Svetlana
Trump's comments about Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez elicited "nervous laughter" from the crowd, according to the book extract in The Daily Mail.
Pete Souza/White HouseLanding in Hanoi, I knew shockingly little about what to expect. At least the surroundings were familiar. Heading into town from the airport, my car was adrift in the usual sea of motorbikes, some carrying well-dressed commuters in suits or high heels, others laden with an impossible cargo, like a mattress or a family of eight, toddler perched on the handlebars.Out the window passed larger buildings and an ever-increasing number of new retail shops and neon lights, but also
Lance Cpl. Hunter Clark is also under investigation because the Department of Defense restricts active duty members from speaking at political events.
A massive leak of financial documents was published by several major news organizations on Sunday that allegedly tie world leaders to secret stores of wealth, including King Abdullah of Jordan, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis and associates of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The dump of more than 11.9 million records, amounting to about 2.94 terabytes of data, came five years after the leak known as the "Panama Papers" exposed how money was hidden by the wealthy in ways that law enforcement agencies could not detect.
Progressive and moderate Democrats have been feuding over key aspects of Biden's domestic agenda, including infrastructure and social spending.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday he will personally engage in returning Georgia's former president Mikheil Saakashvili back to Ukraine from a prison in Georgia as he holds a Ukrainian passport. Saakashvili was arrested in Georgia on Friday after the opposition politician returned to the country despite facing imprisonment and called for post-election street protests this weekend. "As the president of Ukraine, I am constantly engaged in returning Ukraine citizens (back to the country) with various capabilities that I have," Zelenskiy said.
As activists mobilized this summer to ask Minneapolis voters to replace their police department, one of the first prominent Democrats to slam the plan was a moderate congresswoman who doesn't even live in the city. Angie Craig declared it “shortsighted, misguided and likely to harm the very communities that it seeks to protect." Craig's district covers a suburban-to-rural and politically divided region south of the city, but her willingness to jump into the fight next door highlights the political threat that Democrats like Craig see in the proposal.
Readers respond to a letter that blamed the state of American politics on the structural flaws embedded in the Constitution.