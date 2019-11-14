How Democrats and Republicans are laying out their arguments for impeachment

WASHINGTON – As the public bore witness to the first public hearing in the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, one thing became clear: Members from both sides of the aisle thought their side won.

The House Intelligence Committee wrapped up the hearing after over five hours of testimony from State Department official George Kent and Ambassador Bill Taylor, the top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine.

In transcripts from the previous closed-door depositions and in Wednesday's hearing, Democrats and Republicans presented largely consistent arguments and lines of questioning.

As more public hearings proceed over the next week, here are some of the arguments and strategies both sides used Wednesday and are expected to use moving forward:

How Republicans are defending the president

House GOP members have been given opportunities to question witnesses, both in the private and public hearings. And their line of questioning maintains the consistent themes of attempting to defend Trump and undercut the evidence Democrats say shows Trump committed an impeachable offense.

Namely, Republicans argue that the assistance aid allegedly held up as leverage for politically motivated investigations was delivered to Ukraine without any investigations and that the Ukrainian government was unaware of the stall in aid at the time of the July 25 phone call between Trump and Ukraine's leader. That call, they say, shows there was no quid pro quo.

Former Vice President Joe Biden's role in pressuring Ukraine to oust a top prosecutor and his son Hunter Biden's seat on the board of Ukrainian gas company Burisma are a key focus for Republicans, who have requested to subpoena the younger Biden.

Republicans questioned multiple officials behind closed doors about Hunter Biden's qualifications for his former position and repeated that line of inquiry Wednesday. Several witnesses have replied that they don't have detailed knowledge about the arrangement between Burisma and Hunter Biden as it is outside their area of expertise.

"Was Hunter Biden a corporate governance expert?" Steve Castor, the Republican counsel, asked Kent.

"I have no idea what Hunter Biden studied at university or what his CV says," Kent replied.

Republicans have argued that Hunter Biden was completely unqualified to be a highly paid board member at a Ukrainian gas company.

Yikes!



George Kent and William Taylor can't name a *single qualification* Hunter Biden had to be on the board of the Ukrainian gas company Burisma. pic.twitter.com/4B5R6nscr4



— Trump War Room (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TrumpWarRoom) November 13, 2019

They also pointed to the parts of the witness testimony where the information was not first-hand but rather relayed from other sources, including other U.S. officials on the impeachment witness list.

Republicans say these witnesses never spoke directly to Trump or his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who is argued to have orchestrated negative narratives about Ukraine that drove an "irregular" channel of foreign policy.

In one instance, Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, said that Taylor's understanding that there was a link between the assistance aid and the desired investigations was "obviously wrong."

"The money was going to get released but not until there was an investigation. And that in fact, didn't happen. So, what I'm wondering is, where'd you get this clear understanding?" Jordan said.

Jordan cited part of Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland's testimony:

"Ambassador Taylor recalls that I told Mr. [Tim] Morrison in early September 2019 that the resumption of U.S. aid to Ukraine had become tied to a public statement to be issued by Ukraine agreeing to investigate Burisma. Ambassador Taylor recalls that Mr. Morrison told Ambassador Taylor that I told Mr. Morrison that I had conveyed this message to [Ukrainian aide] Mr. [Andriy] Yermak on September 1, 2019..."

Sondland also said he later remembered that conversation.

"Also, I now do recall a conversation on September 1, 2019, in Warsaw with Mr. Yermak. ... I now recall speaking individually with Mr. Yermak, where I said that resumption of U.S. aid would likely not occur until Ukraine provided the public anti-corruption statement that we had been discussing for many weeks..."