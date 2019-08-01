Democrats or Republicans: Which Party Has the Best Plan to Fix Social Security?

Ready or not, Social Security is inching closer to the biggest challenge it's faced since its inception. According to the latest Social Security Board of Trustees report, the program that currently pays benefits to more than 63 million people a month, and to which 62% of retired workers lean on for at least half of their monthly payout, is set to completely exhaust its nearly $2.9 trillion in asset reserves by 2035.

Now, there is good news -- namely, that the Social Security program isn't going bankrupt, even if it somehow burns through every last cent of its asset reserves. The program has two recurring sources of revenue -- the 12.4% payroll tax on earned income of up to $132,900 (as of 2019) and the taxation of Social Security benefits -- which ensure that it cannot go bankrupt.

A Democrat donkey and Republican elephant facing each other atop the American flag. More

Image source: Getty Images.

The bad news is that the current payout schedule isn't sustainable. The Trustees have estimated a shortfall of $13.9 trillion between 2035 and 2093, assuming the current payout schedule were to continue. If and when the program's asset reserves are depleted, benefit cuts of up to 23% may be passed along to retired workers. That's a problem, considering how many seniors are currently reliant on Social Security to make ends meet.

In short, it's up to Congress to fix this mess. The big question is, how?

With two major political parties on Capitol Hill, it should come as no surprise that there are two very different approaches to strengthening the Social Security program. Let me briefly walk you through the core proposals from the Democratic and Republican parties, then we'll take a look at which of these two proposals makes the most sense in terms of fixing Social Security.

The Democratic proposal: Raise revenue by lifting or eliminating the payroll tax cap

Generally speaking, there are two ways to tackle a funding issue in Washington: Raise additional revenue or cut costs. The Democrat approach favors the idea of raising additional revenue through taxation. This would specifically be done by increasing or eliminating the payroll tax cap.

As noted, all earned income (wages and salary but not investment income) between $0.01 and $132,900 is taxed at the 12.4% rate in 2019, although most workers split this tax liability with their employer. Meanwhile, any earned income over $132,900 is exempt from the payroll tax.