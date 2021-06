Reuters

For months, a trio of liberal Democratic candidates in New York City's mayoral race has vied for the mantle of progressive standard-bearer in a crowded field. In recent days, however, Maya Wiley, a civil rights lawyer and former MSNBC analyst, has scored endorsements from a constellation of prominent left-wing figures and organizations, including U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (often known by her initials, AOC), U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and the Working Families Party. Wiley's growing momentum – she picked up the backing of the city's public advocate, Jumaane Williams, on Wednesday – comes at a critical time in the race for the Democratic nomination, with early voting beginning on Saturday ahead of the June 22 primary.