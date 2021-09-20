Democrats Set Up a Shutdown and Debt Limit Showdown With GOP

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Yuval Rosenberg
·8 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Congress is back, and it’s going to be busy. House lawmakers returned today, meaning that both chambers of Congress are in session for the first time since July. They have a thicket of interconnected issues to deal with in the coming days.

Let’s start with the big picture: Right now, Democratic efforts to pass their $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation package and enact the bulk of President Biden’s economic agenda look like a chaotic mess. But as we head into the final days of September — and the last 10 days of the fiscal year — lawmakers may have more urgent issues to worry about, like funding the government to prevent a shutdown and suspending the federal debt limit to prevent a global economic convulsion.

Dems play hardball on the debt limit: Democratic leaders said Monday that they would include a suspension of the debt limit through December 2022 — as well as emergency disaster relief and funding to help resettle Afghan evacuees — as part of legislation to provide stopgap funding for the federal government through the end of this year.

By tying the debt limit to the funding bill, which will require bipartisan support to pass the Senate, Democrats are hoping to force Republicans to swerve in a game of chicken over the government’s borrowing authority.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said in a joint statement Monday that they believe suspending the debt limit through next year would account for the debt added by a bipartisan $908 billion Covid relief bill signed into law by President Trump last December.

“The American people expect our Republican colleagues to live up to their responsibilities and make good on the debts they proudly helped incur in the December 2020 ‘908’ COVID package that helped American families and small businesses reeling from the COVID crisis,” Pelosi and Schumer said. “Addressing the debt limit is about meeting obligations the government has already made, like the bipartisan emergency COVID relief legislation from December as well as vital payments to Social Security recipients and our veterans. Furthermore, as the Administration warned last week, a reckless Republican-forced default could plunge the country into a recession.”

Republicans have insisted for months that they will not help raise the debt limit, and certainly not while Democrats pursue a partisan package of spending and tax increases. “Senate Republicans would support a clean continuing resolution that includes appropriate disaster relief and targeted Afghan assistance,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said Monday. “We will not support legislation that raises the debt limit.”

McConnell has signaled he won’t budge on the issue. “Do you guys think I’m bluffing?” he asked Punchbowl News last week.

Democrats may not actually expect McConnell to fold. Even as they try to squeeze Republicans with this latest maneuver, they are reportedly also privately discussing options for extending the debt limit without GOP support. “Well, ultimately they’re going to have to vote for it or we’re going to have to have a vote and do it by ourselves,” House Budget Committee Chair John Yarmuth (D-KY) told MSNBC on Sunday. “We can do it through reconciliation. Leadership has said they don’t want to do that. The reason is, if we do that through reconciliation, we have to specify a number. That only leads to further chaos in a certain period of time.”

Reconciliation bill won’t be ready by next week: On the budget bill, House committees last week met the September 15 deadline set by Pelosi for sending their portions of the package to the Budget Committee. But Punchbowl News reports that the Budget Committee will not mark up the package this week, making it official that the legislation won’t be ready for consideration by the full House next week.

Instead, Democrats will continue to debate the details of their bill as they try to find a path to passage in both the House and Senate. “The process now shifts to backrooms as the sausage is made,” analyst Chris Krueger of the Cowen Washington Research Group told clients Monday morning, adding that all Beltway players will be watching, and parsing, comments from Sens. Joe Manchin (D-WV), Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) and Bernie Sanders (I-VT). “Adverbs, adjectives & anecdotes will be the coins of the realm for the coming weeks as everyone will be looking for clues on what is in the bill and what is out. Super.”

A pair of senior House Democrats, Yarmuth and Rep. Jim Clyburn of South Carolina, acknowledged on Sunday that the $3.5 trillion package will likely be scaled back.

Bipartisan infrastructure bill in question: Democrats were likely never going to be able to speed their budget reconciliation package through by the end of the month, but the timing of that legislation calls into question whether Pelosi will allow a September 27 floor vote on the bipartisan infrastructure bill passed by the Senate. Pelosi had agreed to a vote by that date as part of a deal she struck last month with Democratic moderates threatening to derail the larger budget package. Democratic leaders had sought to link the two pieces of legislation so that progressives would back the infrastructure bill favored by moderates and moderates would back the social welfare package sought by progressives. Pelosi will now have to decide whether to allow the infrastructure vote to take place before the reconciliation package is ready. Yarmuth said Sunday that, while the vote would likely slip into October, Pelosi could preserve some leverage by not sending it to Biden right away.

Sinema delivers an ultimatum: Sinema reportedly told President Joe Biden last week that if the House delays its vote on the bipartisan infrastructure bill, or if the vote fails, she won’t back a reconciliation package.

Other moderate Democrats are taking the same position. “If they delay the vote — or it goes down — then I think you can kiss reconciliation goodbye,” Rep. Kurt Schrader (D-OR) told Politico’s Playbook. “Reconciliation would be dead.”

Democrats still clashing over health care: Sinema also told the White House that she opposes the prescription drug pricing proposals in bills being developed in both the House and Senate, according to Politico (which also notes that the Arizona senator has been a leading recipient of pharmaceutical industry campaign donations, according to a Kaiser Health News analysis from earlier this year).

Sinema is not the only Democrat taking issue with the party’s health care reform proposals. A number of other lawmakers also oppose a proposal to allow Medicare to negotiate drug prices with pharmaceutical companies and indexing prices to those paid by other developed countries — changes that would save hundreds of billions of dollars, which party leaders had envisioned helping pay for the expansion of other benefits.

As moderates and progressives continue to argue over the size and scope of their reconciliation package, health care remains a key sticking point, as Jonathan Weisman and Sheryl Gay Stolberg report at The New York Times:

“Southern Democrats, in particular, are urging their leaders to prioritize insurance coverage for 4.4 million working poor people in the 12 states, mostly in the South, with Republican or divided leadership that have refused to expand Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act. But progressives, led by Senator Bernie Sanders, the Vermont independent and former presidential candidate, are adamant about giving older Americans dental, hearing and vision coverage. … Some Democrats, moreover, say Congress should not reward states that refused to expand Medicaid by creating a separate insurance program, financed entirely by the federal government, for their working poor. Under the Affordable Care Act, states that expand Medicaid pay 10 percent of the cost.”

Manchin wants a pause: The centrist senator from West Virginia is telling people that Congress should take a “strategic pause” — until next year — before taking up the $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation package, Axios’s Hans Nichols reports. Manchin, who has said he’d only support a package of up to $1.5 trillion and has expressed concerns about specific parts of the Democratic plan, had floated the idea of a “strategic pause” in an op-ed for The Wall Street Journal earlier this month but did not specify the length of the delay at the time.

Other Democrats worry that any pause would threaten the prospects for passing the reconciliation bill — and the bipartisan infrastructure bill.

Senate parliamentarian nixes Dems’ immigration plan: In another blow to Democrats’ reconciliation plans, Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough said in a ruling released Sunday night, that the package can’t include the party’s plan to provide a path to citizenship for millions of undocumented immigrants. The parliamentarian’s office said that the proposed immigration changes represented “a policy change that substantially outweighs the budgetary impact of that change” and thus did not qualify under the Senate’s reconciliation rules.

The bottom line: The next 10 days are going to be loooooong.

Like what you're reading? Sign up for our free newsletter.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Schumer, McConnell clash over raising debt limit as Democrats put forth plan to fund government, increase borrowing

    Democrats plan to combine temporary government funding with an increase in the debt limit, which Republicans say they will oppose.

  • Building back Biden will make leadership buckle on spending bill price tag, Democrats say

    The Democrats' $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation package, encompassing the bulk of President Joe Biden's social welfare spending proposals, will likely come to his desk with a significantly reduced price tag, senior Democratic officials say.

  • Ohio Redistricting Commission fails to produce 10-year map

    Republicans blamed the federal government and Democrats blamed Republicans after the Ohio Redistricting Commission failed to pass a new state legislative boundary map that would last for a decade.

  • Democrats Move To Call GOP Bluff On Debt Limit

    It’s a risky gambit ― and one that could easily backfire.

  • US easing foreign travel restrictions; vaccinations required

    President Joe Biden will ease foreign travel restrictions to the U.S. beginning in November, allowing foreigners into the country if they have proof of vaccination and a negative COVID-19 test, the White House said Monday. The new rules will replace a hodgepodge of restrictions that had barred non-citizens who had been in Europe, much of Asia and certain other countries in the prior 14 days from entering the U.S. The changes will allow families and others who have been separated by the travel restrictions for 18 months to plan for long-awaited reunifications. White House COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients announced the new policies, which still will require all foreign travelers flying to the U.S. to demonstrate proof of vaccination before boarding, as well as proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within three days of flight.

  • ‘Shame on the Republican leader’: Schumer blasts McConnell’s debt limit position

    “He always comes up with some sophistry as to why it’s different, but everyone knows it’s not different,” Schumer said, referring to the Kentucky Republican. “Shame, shame on the leader, the Republican leader.”

  • U.S. ramps up deportation flights to Haiti as migrants crowd Texas border

    Mass deportations for more than 12,000 migrants gathered along the Texas border are underway, with some 300 Haitians flown back in their home country Sunday. CBS news correspondent Manuel Bojorquez has an update from Del Rio, Texas. Then Nick Miroff, a reporter for the Washington Post, joins CBSN to discuss what's behind the latest influx and the Biden administration's response.

  • Democrats tie government funding to debt bill, GOP digs in

    Democratic congressional leaders backed by the White House announced Monday they would push ahead with a vote to fund the government and suspend the debt limit, all but daring Republicans who say they will vote against it despite the risk of a fiscal crisis. Congress is rushing headlong into an all-too-familiar stalemate: The federal government faces a shutdown if funding stops at the end of the fiscal year, Sept. 30. All this while Democratic lawmakers are laboring to shoulder President Joe Biden’s massive $3.5 trillion “build back better” agenda through the House and Senate with stark opposition from Republicans.

  • New Orleans resident call out city’s garbage pile-up with ‘Trash Parade’

    Garbage is piling up in New Orleans over three weeks after Hurricane Ida hit the region, and the residents have […] The post New Orleans resident call out city’s garbage pile-up with ‘Trash Parade’ appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Taliban forces Kabul's female city employees out of their jobs

    New restrictions issued by the Taliban on Sunday will force the majority of Kabul's female municipal workers out of their jobs, the Associated Press reported.Why it matters: Despite the Taliban's efforts to cast a more tempered image this time around, vowing to respect women's rights within Islamic "frameworks," the restrictions are the latest sign the group is returning to the oppressive tactics it used when last in power, from 1996 to 2001.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic i

  • Biden Administration to Lift COVID Restrictions on Foreign Travelers

    The Biden administration announced Monday that it is lifting restrictions on vaccinated travelers from the European Union and U.K.

  • For Florida school boards, criticism gets personal as issues intensify

    Caprice Edmond knew what was coming before the speaker opened his mouth. Since she began advocating for a strict mask mandate in Pinellas County schools, the first-term School Board member has sat on the receiving end of criticism — not only of her position, but also of her home and family. It happens in the board room, in the community and on social media, too. And this time would be no ...

  • AARP warns of scams impacting the black community

    Our Corey Mosley talked with Shani Hosten, VP of African American/Black Audience Strategy at AARP who offered some tips and resources for families and individuals who may be concerned.

  • Idina Menzel And Kristin Chenoweth To Perform During ‘Broadway’s Back!’ Special

    Other entertainers set to appear include André De Shields, Jake Gyllenhaal, Audra McDonald, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and more.

  • Trump Angling To Put In Power Election Officials Who Could Twist Vote For Him In 2024

    Trump pushing for acolytes who could overturn a future popular vote.

  • China to Wall Street: regulatory crackdown not aimed at restricting private firms

    China's sweeping regulatory crackdown of recent months does not aim to rein in the country's private enterprises or decouple from the United States or international financial markets, a top Chinese regulatory official told Wall Street leaders last week. The actions instead intend to strengthen the regulation of consumer-facing platform companies with a key role in promoting "common prosperity", or easing wealth inequality, China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) Vice Chairman Fang Xinghai said at a private gathering, according to attendees.

  • White House 'strongly supports' bill that would block state-level abortion restrictions

    The Biden administration said on Monday that it “strongly supports” a bill the House will consider this week that would block many state-level abortion restrictions.

  • U.S. Treasury's Yellen: Debt default would 'permanently' weaken America

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen issued a fresh plea for Congress to raise the federal debt ceiling on Sunday, arguing a default on U.S. debt would trigger a historic financial crisis. In a Wall Street Journal opinion piece https://www.wsj.com/articles/congress-raise-debt-limit-ceiling-yellen-treasury-brinkmanship-federal-budget-11632069056, Yellen said that the crisis triggered by a default would compound the damage from the continuing coronavirus pandemic, roiling markets and plunging the U.S. economy back into recession at the cost of millions of jobs and a lasting hike in interest rates. "We would emerge from this crisis a permanently weaker nation," Yellen said, noting that U.S. creditworthiness has been a strategic advantage.

  • Democrats Dare GOP, Link Debt Limit to Vital Spending Bill

    (Bloomberg) -- House Democrats will include a suspension of the U.S. debt ceiling in a spending bill needed to keep the government open past the end of this month, a risky move backed by President Joe Biden that assures a potentially damaging showdown with Republicans.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Amazon, Microsoft Swoop In on $24 B

  • U.S. to relax travel restrictions for vaccinated foreign air travelers in November

    The United States will reopen in November to air travelers from 33 countries including China, India, Brazil and most of Europe who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the White House said on Monday, easing tough pandemic-related restrictions that started early last year. The decision, announced by White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients, marked an abrupt shift for President Joe Biden's administration, which said last week it was not the right time to lift any restrictions amid rising COVID-19 cases. The United States had lagged many other countries in lifting such restrictions, and allies welcomed the move.