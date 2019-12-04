Democrats set to move 'swiftly' to impeach Trump, likely by end of month

WASHINGTON — The next steps for impeachment became clearer on Wednesday, as Democrats said they will hold at least one more hearing in the House Judiciary Committee after today’s panel of legal witnesses.

But it appeared likely that there will be only two more hearings before that committee, and then a vote to send articles of impeachment to the full House for a vote to impeach President Trump.

Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., said at the beginning of the hearing that the committee would hold its next hearing “in a few days.” A Democratic member of the committee told Yahoo News it would be “probably next week.”

“In a few days we will reconvene and hear from the committees that worked to uncover the facts before us,” Nadler said.

He was describing what will be a “formal presentation” of the report written by the House Intelligence Committee to the Judiciary Committee, the Democrat on the committee said.

And the top Republican on the Judiciary Committee, Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., said there are “no fact witnesses planned for this committee.”

If that’s the case, then after a hearing to receive the Intelligence Committee’s report, all that would be left would be a hearing to debate and vote on sending articles of impeachment to the full House, possibly next week as well.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., at Tuesday's hearing on impeachment. (Photo: Drew Angerer/Pool photo via AP) More

That would likely mean the full House would vote to impeach Trump the week of Dec. 16, sending the articles over to the Senate for a trial that would begin in early January.

Nadler said the Judiciary Committee would “move swiftly.”

The House is scheduled to leave Washington for Christmas recess on Friday, Dec. 20. But House Democrats have been told to plan for the possibility of votes over that weekend, up to Dec. 22, NBC News reported.

During a session with reporters in his office, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., played coy about the timing of a final House vote to impeach the president.

“There’s time to do it before the end of the year, but I’m not saying we’re going to do it before the end of the year,” Hoyer said.

_____

Download the Yahoo News app to customize your experience.

Read more from Yahoo News: