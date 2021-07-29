All Democrats should show respect for the 5 Republicans who helped on infrastructure

Thank 5 in GOP

The five Republicans who are taking up a bipartisan infrastructure deal deserve the respect of all Democrats. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez needs to stop criticizing, or form her own party. In this moment of history, Democrats should welcome the real Republican Party — of someday — represented by these courageous five.

Marita Lentz, Charlotte

Infrastructure

Potholes do not care about your politics when they ruin a tire or cause an accident. Collapsing bridges do not care who you voted for as they plunge your family into the freezing water below.

There are members of Congress blocking the infrastructure bill for the most childish of reasons. They are terrified it will be successful and that the Democrats will look good and use it to win elections.

Yes, doing the job does make you look good. Winning an election now seems more important to the GOP than our lives.

Rick Wingate, Mooresville

Masks in school

We’ve watched as school boards across the region have abdicated their responsibilities to students to the applause of some parents.

How many severe illnesses will it take before these parents understand this is not a game and they are putting their children’s health at stake? How many serious illnesses and deaths before they understand that a mask requirement is not an imposition on their rights, but a means to protect their children as well as their neighbor’s children and their teachers from this deadly disease?

While they may be willing to expose their children to COVID, they do not have the same right to expose others. God help us all if this mindset reigns supreme.

Joe Malcolm, Lancaster, S.C.

Take the gloves off

I’m getting tired of hearing politicians and medical professionals expressing empathy for the unvaccinated and urging a kid glove approach to persuading the unpersuadable.

It’s long past time to get tough. Joe Biden should stop looking toward reelection and issue an executive order requiring every eligible resident be vaccinated or face legally enforced quarantine like Typhoid Mary. Breaking quarantine should result in incarceration.

As a 73-year-old vaccine trial participant, I was an early recipient and my immunity is likely waning. My right to life should supersede the claimed “rights” of those who refuse to be vaccinated or wear a mask in public.

Thomas Strini, Spencer

Step up

We are spoiled. Our predecessors stepped up and got vaccinated against smallpox, polio, measles, whooping cough, mumps, chickenpox, diphtheria, influenza, and a host of other maladies. We owe it to this generation and the next to do the same. Get vaccinated against COVID now — and add it to the list of other eradicated infectious diseases.

Charles Yates, Charlotte

The silent majority

Regarding “GOP’s 5 factions now all see a different future for their party,” (July 29 Opinion):

In all due respect, regardless of the “five factions” listed by Henry Olsen in his op-ed, I believe the decision for Republican voters on primary day will matter little. Most, if not all issues seem crystal clear. Democrats, including moderates, have moved so far left that it shouldn’t matter which “faction” comes in first. Donald Trump’s involvement should have a negative effect on candidates he chooses to back. The silent majority, and we are legion, will be heard on Election Day.

Marcia Levas, Huntersville

Recycling rules

Mecklenburg County is encouraged residents to take their recyclable glass to Solid Waste’s full-service drop-off centers because when processed glass gets contaminated and is costly to clean.

Before Solid Waste Services went to rollouts, residents were given red bins to sort recyclables. Why not give each household a small yellow bin or rollout to recycle glass, with “Remove lids” and “No plastic bags” printed on it? Or, place a dumpster in common places like shopping centers, manned by an employee, maybe on a rotating basis.

It’s unrealistic to think people will travel to the outskirts of town to recycle when they can’t recycle properly at home to begin with.

Kris Solow, Charlotte