Democrats slam 'stomach churning' DOJ reversal on Roger Stone prosecution

Democrats apparently don't think an angry presidential tweet should reverse the entire prosecutorial outcome for a convicted felon.

That's what seemed to happen Tuesday when federal prosecutors recommended a 7–9 year sentence for President Trump's indicted friend Roger Stone and Trump condemned the "horrible and very unfair situation." The Department of Justice then took a step back and asked for "far less" time in prison for Stone, and it all has top Democratic lawmakers looking for answers.

Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii) had a simple plea as the confusion played out: "We need to hear from the Attorney General," he tweeted Tuesday. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), who's on the body's Judiciary Committee, meanwhile condemned the reversal as "absolutely abhorrent and stomach churning." Trump was "using his henchmen," Attorney General William Barr, "to overrule front line prosecutors," Blumenthal continued.

House Judiciary Chair Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) tied Trump's recent action with the recent ouster of impeachment witness Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman and promised to "get to the bottom of this."









A President who intervenes in the criminal justice system to help his allies, while punishing people like Lt. Col. Vindman for telling the truth, represents a real danger and the Committee will get to the bottom of this. 2/2 — (((Rep. Nadler))) (@RepJerryNadler) February 11, 2020

And Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) promised action on his part, following his Mondary spree of inspector general requests with the promise of another. "The DOJ Inspector General must open an investigation immediately" into the Stone situation, Schumer tweeted, adding that he'd be "sending a formal request to the IG shortly."

