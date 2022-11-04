Democrats have slight lead in Pennsylvania Senate, governor's races

MarketWatch

New York City job seekers are one step closer to an upfront answer to that critical question: How much money can I make in this position? At a time when more people are being more demanding about the salary they expect, a new New York City municipal ordinance went into effect this week. A handful of states, including Colorado and Connecticut, already require wage information on job postings as advocates say hush-hush approaches to compensation reinforce longstanding racial and gender wage gaps.