Democrats start lobbying for the first black woman to be appointed to the Supreme Court bench

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
David Millward
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Michelle Childs
Michelle Childs

Senior Democrats are pushing Joe Biden to honour is election pledge and appoint the Supreme Court's first female African-American justice.

Mr Biden promised to appoint a black woman to the bench just before last year's South Carolina primary which rescued his then faltering campaign for the Democratic nomination.

Although there is no current vacancy, the jostling has already started on Capitol Hill in anticipation of a seat becoming vacant.

Stephen Breyer, one of three liberal justices left on the nine-strong Supreme Court, is 82 and should he step down Mr Biden will be able to make a nomination at a time when, thanks to vice president Kamala Harris's casting vote, the Democrats has a majority in the Senate.

Barack Obama was thwarted from appointing Merrick Garland to the Supreme Court in 2016, following the death of Anthony Scalia, by the Republican Senate majority.

Jim Clyburn - Reuters
Jim Clyburn - Reuters

With the mid-term elections less than two years away, Mr Biden's window for getting a liberal judge on the Conservative-dominated court is potentially a narrow one.

According to the New York Times, Jim Clyburn, the highest-ranking African-American in Congress, is pushing the case of Michelle Childs, a judge in South Carolina.

He reportedly put forward her name in a meeting with Ms Harris earlier this month.

Aged only 54, she could expect to spend a considerable time on the bench. One of the factors in Donald Trump's appointment of Amy Coney Barrett was her youth, potentially guaranteeing one conservative vote on the bench for decades.

She would also bring "blue-collar" credentials to the bench having attended public universities - unlike the current justices who all had an Ivy League education.

Ms Childs reportedly has the support of other members of the influential Congressional Black Caucus although other names are also in the frame including Leslie Abrams Gardner, a Federal District Court judge in Georgia and younger sister of Stacey Abrams.

Recommended Stories

  • NYC shutting Central Park ice rinks run by Trump Organisation early

    Eric Trump calls mayor Bill de Blasio ‘petty’ for ceasing operations

  • Letters to the Editor: We have Rush Limbaugh to thank for our broken politics

    Rush Limbaugh's sexist and xenophobic commentary formed the basis for much of the GOP's politics and governing policy.

  • No President Biden, interracial couples on TV doesn’t make America any less racist

    On Wednesday, President Joe Biden held a town hall on CNN where he shared many of this thoughts about how to rescue America from impending doom. With typical Biden charm, which means impassioned answers interspliced between confusing word salad, he tackled everything from COVID-19 to climate change and reminded Americans what competent leadership looks like. No President Biden, more interracial couples on television doesn’t mean America is becoming less racist.

  • Climate change and corruption endanger an ancient valley in Lebanon

    The government says a dam is necessary to provide drinking water in an era of rising temperatures and climate change. Activists say it's another corrupt government project.

  • Impeachment vote becomes defining moment for GOP senator

    When Sen. Richard Burr stood and said “guilty” there were hushed gasps in the Senate chamber. In a way, he had been telegraphing his willingness to hold Trump accountable for several years. Months before Trump would begin falsely claiming that the November election had been stolen from him, the Senate Intelligence Committee led by Burr warned that sitting public officials should use the “absolute greatest amount of restraint and caution if they are considering publicly calling the validity of an upcoming election into question.”

  • Republican leader Steve Scalise refuses to admit Trump lost election to Biden

    House whip dodges questions from ABC host Jonathan KarlGarland vows to target white supremacists as attorney general Representative Steve Scalise, Republican of Louisiana, the House minority whip. Photograph: Drew Angerer/Getty Images A senior Republican House leader has refused to admit Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election against Donald Trump. Congressman Steve Scalise of Louisiana, the House minority whip, appeared on ABC’s This Week more than three months after Biden won the electoral college 306-232 and the popular vote by more than 7m ballots and just over a month after the Democrat was sworn into office. Trump now lives in Florida but he has refused to accept reality and concede, even after having the vast majority of cases mounted to pursue baseless claims of voter fraud laughed and thrown out of court. He was impeached a second time for inciting the attack on the US Capitol on 6 January, having told supporters to “fight like hell” to overturn the election. Thanks to Republicans in the Senate, he was acquitted. “Clear this up for me,” ABC host Jonathan Karl said to Scalise on Sunday. “Joe Biden won the election. He is the legitimate president of the United States. The election was not stolen, correct?” “Look,” Scalise said, “Joe Biden’s the president. There were a few states that did not follow their state laws. That’s really the dispute that you’ve seen continue on. “And, look, if you’re Joe Biden, you probably want to keep talking about impeachment and anything other than the fact that he’s killed millions of American energy jobs, that … they just signed the Paris [climate] accord. It’s going to kill manufacturing jobs in America. “But at the end of the day, when you look at where we are in this country, either we’re going to address the problems that happened with the election that … millions of people are still concerned about, the constitution says state legislatures set the rules for elections, that didn’t happen in a few states, and so, going forward – look, Joe Biden’s the president. But does he...” Karl interjected. “But, congressman, I know Joe Biden’s the president. He lives at the White House. I asked you, is he the legitimate president of the United States, and do you concede that this election was not stolen? Very simple question. Please just answer it.” “Look,” said Scalise, not answering the question. “Once the electors are counted, yes, he’s the legitimate president. But if you’re going to ignore the fact that there were states that did not follow their own … laws, that’s the issue at heart, that millions of people still are not happy with and don’t want to see happen again. “You know, look … you can rehash the election from 2020 all day long, but there are people concerned about what the next election is going to look like. Are we going to finally get back to the way the rule of law works?” Scalise’s comment about the rule of law echoed statements from Trump, his supporters and his lawyers, who have insisted he represents the forces of law and order despite having incited an assault on Congress in which a police officer was one of five people killed and scores of others were injured. Scalise told Karl he had recently visited Trump. “I was doing some fundraising throughout a number of parts of Florida,” he said, “ended up at Mar-a-Lago, and the president reached out, and we visited. I hadn’t seen him since he had left the White House. And it was actually good to catch up with him. I noticed he was a lot more relaxed than in his four years in the White House. “He still cares a lot about this country and the direction of our country. But, you know, it was a conversation more about how he’s doing now and what he’s … planning on doing and how his family is doing.” In the long term, Trump’s plans may include another run for office – or other ways of keeping congressional Republicans firmly under his thumb. In the short term, the former president will next week address the Conservative Political Action Conference, or CPAC, in Florida. His subject: the state of the Republican party.

  • Democrats, voting rights advocates blast new Georgia election bill

    Republicans in the Georgia state House have introduced a 48-page omnibus bill that, if enacted, would make sweeping changes to the state's election processes. Republicans on the committee argued the bill, which tackles multiple areas of election law, would help restore faith in Georgia's elections, but Democrats and voting rights advocates blasted it as a "voter suppression bill" and questioned the motive behind the rush to bring it before the committee just hours after it was introduced. "It imposes restrictions on all of our forms of voting in Georgia ... but the brunt of the impact is felt mostly by our Black and brown voters."

  • Most US schools aren't yet requiring teachers to get the COVID-19 vaccine

    Districts are unlikely to require COVID-19 vaccines for staff right now. The bigger problem is all the teachers who want the shots but can't get them.

  • Kate Hudson Feels "Terrible" Over Music Autism Representation Backlash

    In her conversation with Jimmy Kimmel, Kate Hudson addressed the "important conversation" of having a neurotypical actress portray a character with autism in Sia's new film Music.

  • Kellen Winslow II agrees to 14-year prison plea deal

    Former Cleveland Browns first-round draft pick will serve 14 years in prison as part of a plea arrangement. Formal sentencing is scheduled for March 3.

  • Rosamund Pike embraces her despicable, fascinating con artist in 'I Care a Lot'

    The 'Gone Girl' actress finds that same contrast of chilling but exciting in her newest role.

  • Osaka plots French Open, Wimbledon success after bossing hardcourts

    Having already stamped her authority on hardcourts by winning both the Australian and U.S. Opens multiple times, Japan's Naomi Osaka feels she is now better equipped to succeed on other surfaces. The 23-year-old outplayed American Jennifer Brady 6-4 6-3 in Saturday's Australian Open final at the Rod Laver Arena to join Roger Federer and Monica Seles as players to win all four of their first Grand Slam finals. Osaka won back-to-back majors at the 2018 U.S. Open and the Australian Open in 2019 and picked up her third at Flushing Meadows last year but she has never made it beyond the third round at Roland Garros or Wimbledon.

  • New Jersey Legal Pot Hits Even More Delays

    (Bloomberg) -- New Jersey’s long-delayed effort to legalize recreational marijuana has veered again into chaos, despite voter approval and a pause on pot prosecutions that has left some offenders in limbo.Governor Phil Murphy has until Monday to act on two bills that would bring him closer to fulfilling a pledge he made more than three years ago to legalize pot. For months, he has been wrangling with fellow Democrats, who control the legislature, over language in the measures to address how law enforcement would treat people under 21 in possession of marijuana.Lawmakers have pushed back previous deadlines on the matter, and the state missed the voter-approved Jan. 1 date to legalize. Murphy hasn’t commented on his plan for Monday. If he doesn’t veto the two marijuana bills, which passed the Senate and Assembly, they will become law. Alternatively, if lawmakers fear a Murphy veto, they could invoke a procedural rule to reset the clock on the due date for his consideration.“It will be a colossal mistake if he doesn’t sign them,” said Senator Nick Scutari, a Democrat from Union, who has been pushing legalization for more than a decade. “The people of New Jersey have spoken.”Political LiabilityMurphy, a 63-year-old Democrat, hasn’t spoken extensively in public on the recent legislative back-and-forth. But failing to fulfill the voters’ decree could prove a liability in his bid for a second term in November.“No comment for now,” Murphy spokesperson Alyana Alfaro said in an email Thursday. Murphy, though, has indicated that he was still unhappy with proposed legal penalties for those under 21. The Black caucus has argued that the policy would target minority youth in communities already hard hit by decades of drug prosecutions.“We’re still trying to find our way to that point that we all want to get to, which is to get this done, to get it done the right way, that both protects our kids from the criminal justice system but also legalizes cannabis in the right, responsible way,” Murphy said at a Feb. 8 briefing.Murphy’s effort to legalize pot dates to January 2018, when he took office. Pushback came from Republicans and some Democrats, citing a wide range of issues including distributor licensing, taxation, possession limits and expunging criminal records. The matter finally went to voters on Nov. 3 -- a step that supporters said would skirt the deadlock and lead to legalization far faster -- and 67% gave permission to amend the state constitution to allow for recreational cannabis sales. Medical pot has been legal in New Jersey since 2010.Legal PurgatoryNew Jersey and three other U.S. states legalized recreational use during November’s election, bringing the total to 15. Neighbors New York, Connecticut and Pennsylvania are among those states expected to take up the issue this year. The process, though, goes well beyond approving a ballot. Governors and legislators must agree on rules, including how to tax the drug, who can sell it and how to deal with people currently in jail for pot offenses.While New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal has ordered a pause on marijuana-related prosecutions, more than 6,000 charges are pending statewide since November, according to data from the state administrative office of the courts. Because legalization isn’t officially on the books, marijuana arrests have continued and offenders say they are stuck in a state of legal purgatory.“‘Confident’ is not a word I would use” about charges ultimately being dismissed, said Carmine Villani, a Point Pleasant-based attorney defending about 20 marijuana cases.While Villani awaits rules, he’s still filing for court adjournments and telling clients that he has no idea whether records could be expunged, let alone for how far back.“It’s hard to give advice when everything changes on an overnight discussion among lawmakers,” he said. “We are hopeful, if you look at what other states have done.”Among those facing recent charges is the marijuana activist Ed Forchion, who calls himself NJ Weedman. Forchion, an ex-felon who says he openly sells pot at his restaurant, NJ Weedman’s Joint in Trenton, has become a fixture around New Jersey, recognizable because of a surplus cop car he bought and turned into his rolling personal-brand billboard.The so-called Weedmobile caught the eye of local police who stopped him earlier this month for a green license-plate bulb, what they called an equipment violation. The police confiscated under 50 grams of pot and $9,000 in cash and charged him and a companion with possession, a disorderly-persons offense, and conspiracy to distribute a controlled dangerous substance, a fourth-degree felony.Forchion was released with a promise to appear in court. But even if the charges are dismissed, he says, the delays in legalizing pot leave him with little confidence that small operators like him will be able to benefit from new state marijuana laws anytime soon.Regulations will take about a year to put into place after legislation is signed, and distribution will be limited to 37 corporate licensees initially. Sometime after the first 24 months they could be joined by small operators like Forchion, but there are no time-line commitments.“They made all these promises -- micro licenses, they were going to give some to minorities,” he said in an interview. “They still won’t get to the guys like me, the guys who went to prison for it.”(Corrects spelling of name of attorney in 11th and 12th paragraphs.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Turkey's Erdogan says common interests with U.S. outweigh differences

    The common interests of Turkey and the United States outweigh their differences and Ankara wants improved cooperation with Washington, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday striking a rare conciliatory tone. In December, the United States sanctioned Turkey for its purchase of Russian S-400 defence systems, while Ankara has been infuriated by U.S. support for the Kurdish YPG militia in Syria, which it considers a terrorist organisation.

  • Another GOP Rep Fled Texas—Via Private Jet—at Height of Deep Freeze Crisis

    KPRC 2Texas state lawmaker Gary Gates lost power at his Fort Bend County home on Tuesday evening, and on Wednesday morning he hopped on his private jet to the magical land of Orlando, Florida.His ill-timed escape came on the same day Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and his family flew to Cancun, just as the extreme winter storm was unfolding into a once-in-a-generation crisis in Texas. Millions were left without power or running water as temperatures dipped below freezing, killing at least 30 people.Gates, a Republican, said he made the decision after his pipes burst, 30 percent of his home flooded and he began to see mold.“My wife is still recovering from an illness she has been battling for two weeks, and the room of my adult daughter, who is mentally handicapped and still lives with us, flooded,” Gates said.Ted Cruz Went to Cancun. This Rapper Gave Out Free Water to Houston.Gates told local TV station KPRC 2 Houston in an interview that he needed to get to a place where he would have “dependable power, dependable internet and dependable phone service” in order to continue his professional duties.He couldn’t go stay with his other daughter, he said, who had also lost power. Apparently Florida was the next best solution.But adding confusion to an already baffling decision, a reporter from the Fort Bend Star tweeted that Gates’ chief of staff told him Gates flew to Orlando for a business meeting.I spoke to @GatesforTexas chief of staff today. Gates, owner of Gatesco Inc, a property manager of several apartment buildings in Houston, was on a business trip and meeting with a “major vendor” in Orlando and is returning tomorrow. https://t.co/OzhgrIIbGj— Stefan Modrich (@StefanJModrich) February 18, 2021 The lawmaker said he did attend a meeting with a vendor for his property management business while in Florida, but denied that it was pre-planned. He also said the Fort Bend Star’s source was not his actual chief of staff.“So many of the constituents were in the same predicament and they did not have the chance to take a flight and leave town,” Cynthia Ginyard, chairwoman of the Fort Bend County Democrats, told KPRC 2.“No, you can’t raise the temperature. No, you can’t bring back the water. But you can be there,” she said.Constituents were also enraged when they found out about their representative’s flight.“It really would have been nice to have a state representative helping on the ground, working at a warming center, packing food, etc. rather than immediately (flying) off on a private plane when the going got tough,” Brian Walz a constituent of Gates’ told The Houston Chronicle. “My neighbors didn’t get to do that when her pipe burst.”“I guess Gates took Senator Cruz’s lead,” the Chronicle reported that one person wrote on Facebook.The lawmaker returned home on Friday.‘Man-Made Disaster’: Texas Death Toll Keeps Growing From Brutal Cold Snap Cruz and Gates aren’t the only Republican leaders coming under fire during the winter storm.Democrats went nuclear on Friday, accusing Republican state leaders of leaving Texas vulnerable to a disaster by years of neglect and corporate fealty.“Republicans... have walked out on the state of Texas either through their incompetence or literally, like Ted Cruz flying to the beaches of Mexico when everybody here is freezing without power and without water,” Rep. Julián Castro (D-TX), the former mayor of San Antonio, told MSNBC.Republicans in Texas adopted a market-driven approach to utilities, resulting in a uniquely isolated power grid that is unconnected to other state grids and not beholden to federal regulations. GOP state lawmakers have previously opposed mandatory winterizing of grids.Conservative governor Greg Abbott also hand-picked appointees to the Public Utility Commission, which regulates the state’s energy grid manager, the Energy Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT). Those appointees promptly ditched a multi-year contract with a non-profit watchdog that independently monitored the commission’s work and helped enforce state protocols, like weatherization guidelines, The Houston Chronicle reported.Abbott walked back his initial accusation that the crisis was sparked by a breakdown in renewal energy sources but he has continued to blamed ERCOT for the crisis.Rep. Marc Veasey (D-TX) said Republicans like Abbott were “almost cartoonishly blaming the Green New Deal”—referring to proposed climate legislation that is not yet law.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Former Nazi camp guard arrives in Germany after removal from U.S.

    A former Nazi concentration camp guard who lived in the United States for over 60 years returned to Germany on Saturday after being expelled, a police spokesman said. U.S. Justice Department officials have named him as Friedrich Karl Berger, while Germany authorities refer to him only as Friedrich Karl B. A U.S. court last year ruled that Berger should be expelled after prosecutors in the northern German town of Celle opened an investigation into whether he was involved with the murder of prisoners at a satellite concentration camp of the Neuengamme network near Hamburg in 1945.

  • Dunk of the Night: Kelly Oubre Jr.

    Dunk of the Night: Kelly Oubre Jr. - February 20, 2021

  • UN nuclear chief says Iran to grant 'less access' to program

    Iran will begin to offer United Nations inspectors “less access” to its nuclear program as part of its pressure campaign on the West, though investigators will still be able to monitor Tehran's work, the U.N. atomic watchdog's chief said Sunday. Rafael Grossi's comments came after an emergency trip to Iran in which he said the International Atomic Energy Agency reached a “technical understanding” with Tehran to continue to allow monitoring of its nuclear program for up to three months.

  • SNL's tough guys aren't crying over "Driver's License," you are

    On last night’s Regé-Jean Page-hosted—and darn fun—Saturday Night Live, one sketch opened on a barroom’s-worth of burly, pool-playing tough guys. Led by Page and Beck Bennet’s alphas, Mikey Day, Bowen Yang, Alex Moffat, Kenan Thompson, and Pete Davidson all did what guys do, drinking beers, making boasts and bets, busting balls, and basically being bros. That there was a jukebox in the corner could not possibly make any difference, not even when Page put on his unlikely billiards psych-up anthem, Olivia Rodrigo’s “Driver’s License,” and—nope, here come the waterworks.

  • Is William a supersub for Harry as 'face' of rugby league?

    Rugby League chiefs are hoping Prince William will step into his brother’s shoes to become the face of the World Cup this year after Prince Harry was stripped of his royal patronages, The Telegraph can reveal. The Duke of Sussex lost his role as patron of the Rugby Football League (RFL) and Rugby Football Union after he and his wife Meghan confirmed they were leaving royal life for good. Buckingham Palace said their patronages would revert to the Queen before being redistributed among other working royals. The Duke of Sussex had been “front and centre” of plans for the RFL World Cup taking place across the north of England in October and November and hosted the draw for the tournament at Buckingham Palace in January. It is now understood the RFL is hoping Prince William will be given the role of patron as a way of ensuring the sport maintains a high profile at a time when the World Cup is being hosted by the nation (and region) that gave birth to the sport. Many of the matches will be taking place in cities not usually associated with international events, and the tournament will also be the first mass participation spectator event following the hoped-for lifting of lock down. A source close to senior figures at the RFL told The Telegraph: “The World Cup is going to take place in the north of England, which is very significant at this time and very important for the royal household to acknowledge and get behind, particularly as it will be happening in many towns where major events are not usually held, such as St Helens, Doncaster and Hull. “The Duke of Sussex was a high profile figure who embraced the World Cup and we hope the next appointment will be a continuation of that.” Prince William is thought to be a good match for the role of RFL patron. He worked with the league’s current chair, Simon Johnson, when Mr Johnson was director of corporate affairs and chief operating officer at the Football Association, where the Duke has held the role of president since 2006. Mr Johnson has previously praised the Duke’s work, along with the commitment and enthusiasm Prince William brings to all his public roles.