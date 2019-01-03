Democrats Still Aren't Taking Climate Change as Seriously as They Say They Are

Nancy Pelosi was officially elected as Speaker of the House on Thursday in what may be the crowning achievement for the most powerful woman in American history to have ever held elected office. In a speech before the body over which she will preside, Pelosi pressed her colleagues on the importance of facing what she called "the existential threat of our time: the climate crisis."

The entire Congress must work to put an end to the inaction and denial of science that threatens the planet and the future. This is a public health decision for clean air and clean water; an economic decision for America's global preeminence in green technology; a security decision to keep us safe; and a moral decision to be good stewards of God's creation.

One might reasonably infer from this strong language that Pelosi and company had decided to back the proposed Green New Deal select committee, championed by (among many others) Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, which would study the intersection of economic growth and climate change over the next two years. Under the proposal, it would not be charged with passing legislation, and in fact would be expressly prohibited from doing so. Instead, its mandate would be to develop a plan to decarbonize the American economy within ten years, and to draft a bill on which future congresses—perhaps ones convened during a future Democratic administration—could vote.

Yet when House Democrats unveiled their committee structures for the 116th Congress on Wednesday, there was no Green New Deal to be found. In its place is a "Select Committee on Climate Change," which will "investigate, study, make findings, and develop recommendations on policies, strategies, and innovations to achieve substantial and permanent reductions in pollution and other activities that contribute to the climate crisis." It may hold public hearings related to "any aspect of its investigative functions," if its leadership is so inclined.

At first blush, this sounds like it might be sufficiently robust. But the Select Committee on Climate Change does not have the authority to issue its own subpoenas, and instead must submit requests for subpoenas to other standing committees. (Even the Select Committee on Energy Independence and Global Warming, which operated for four years when Democrats last controlled the House, had the power to compel testimony.) It does not bar its 15 members—nine Democrats and six Republicans—from taking money from fossil fuel interests. And, critically, it is not required to get any particular thing done. Like so many creations of Capitol Hill, it has been set up so that there is no important task at which it can be deemed to have succeeded or failed.

The likeliest culprits here are people like longtime Democratic representatives Frank Pallone and Peter DeFazio, both of whom had publicly dismissed the Green New Deal proposal as unnecessary. It is not a coincidence that these men are in line for leadership positions on committees with jurisdictions that might overlap with that of the proposed committee. As usual, the one thing that frightens incumbent members of Congress more than doing the hard work of legislating—to say nothing of allowing humankind to hasten the fiery destruction of the planet we all inhabit—is acceding to anything that might reduce their own power or perceived importance.

Nancy Pelosi is extremely good at being Speaker of the House, which is why, despite some early whispers about new leadership, she managed to handily retake the gavel. (It is also why Republicans everywhere cannot keep her name out of their mouths.) But the lack of alignment between the climate change rhetoric (which is good) and the climate change infrastructure on Capitol Hill (which is not) feels like a failure to read the room. Democrats won the majority thanks largely to progressive, dynamic candidates who were propelled by grassroots enthusiasm among young voters. In her own words, the "climate crisis" is, well, a crisis, and poses a threat to our very existence. When people clamoring for badly-needed change elect new representatives who promise it, watching party leadership bow to institutional pressure to preserve intra-committee power dynamics is wildly disappointing.

This is not only a matter of working to prevent the scientific community's most dire predictions from coming true within our natural lifetimes. One of the key features of the Green New Deal proposal is that the committee's draft would be something on which Democrats across the country could campaign in 2020: Give us the White House and the legislature, and we'll pass this thing on January 21. For a party that earned a tremendous amount of momentum in the 2018 midterms, burying another set of tepid climate change "recommendations" in another meaningless report feels like a great way to squander it.