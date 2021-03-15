  • Oops!
Democrats say stimulus bill 'helps pave the way to cancel $50,000 of student loan debt’ despite Biden denial

Aarthi Swaminathan
·Reporter
·2 min read
US President Joe Biden (R) listens as US Senate Majority Leader Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY) during an event on the American Rescue Plan in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC, on March 12, 2021. (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY / AFP) (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)
US President Joe Biden (R) listens as US Senate Majority Leader Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY) during an event on the American Rescue Plan in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC, on March 12, 2021. (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

'Perfectly set up' for executive action

Roughly trillion in federally-backed student loan debt is held by roughly 43 million Americans. Payments and interest on federal loans have been paused since March 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a recent report, only 32 borrowers have ever received forgiveness via the government's income-driven repayment plans that promise discharge after two decades.

Leading Democrats have been calling for the cancelling student debt through executive order since September have have repeatedly called on President Biden to do so in recent months.

Warren noted that forgiveness through executive order, as opposed to legislation, is preferably because "it gets done quickly and it gets done without having to go through the usual budgeting process." (The stimulus bill passed through the budget reconciliation process, and no Republicans in either chamber supported the legislation.)

“Figuring out the technical pieces of how to do this is not very hard, it’s perfectly set up for an executive order," Warren said, adding that the president "can do this and I very much hope he will, soon.”

The basic argument for the president to being able to forgive student debt, as detailed by the Legal Services Center of Harvard Law School, is that the Education Secretary has the power “to cancel existing student loan debt under a distinct statutory authority — the authority to modify existing loans found in 20 U.S.C. § 1082(a)(4).”

Schumer added that it would be "much harder to do it legislatively, [as] we have not seen our Republican colleagues jump at this opportunity. Getting this done is the most important thing, and the President can do it with a flick of a pen. That's the quickest, easiest, and best way to do it. If he doesn't do it, we'll pursue other options."

Aarthi is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. She can be reached at aarthi@yahoofinance.com. Follow her on Twitter @aarthiswami.

