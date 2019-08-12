Democrats stump for election security, blast McConnell at hacker conference

LAS VEGAS — Democratic lawmakers emerged from the world’s largest hacker conference this weekend with a clear message: Congress must pass legislation to mandate better U.S. election security.

In panels and interviews at DEF CON in Las Vegas, where a roomful of hackers demonstrated ways to breach insecure voting machines, those lawmakers focused their fury on the man proudly blocking their bills.

“Why hasn’t Congress fixed the problem? Two words: Mitch McConnell,” Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) said during a Friday keynote address to a packed and largely supportive room at DEF CON’s Voting Village.

Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.), one of a handful of computer scientists in Congress, told POLITICO that when it came to his biggest election security concern, “I have two words: Mitch McConnell.”

The Senate majority leader has repeatedly blocked votes in the upper chamber on two House Democratic bills that would require voting machines to produce paper records, mandate post-election audits and impose security requirements on election technology companies.

Election security experts overwhelmingly say these provisions are vital for protecting the democratic process. But McConnell has argued repeatedly that states, not the federal government, should decide how to run their elections.

It’s “stupid to have the view that states have the right to have poor election security,” Lieu told POLITICO.

“The federal government certainly has [a] responsibility to make sure that we have strong election security all over America,” he said after he and a group of congressional staffers met with cyber experts. “No state has a right to have voting machines that can be easily hacked.”

Lieu, Wyden and Rep. Jim Langevin (D-R.I.), the co-chair of the Congressional Cybersecurity Caucus, all spoke at DEF CON about the need to better protect elections in 2020, when Russian hackers are expected to resume a digital assault to undermine confidence in U.S. democracy.

“We were much better protected in 2018, but not perfect,” Langevin said during a Friday morning panel with Lieu and cyber experts. “There are further preparations … that are ongoing right now to make sure that we are protecting our election system and our infrastructure going forward.”

Wyden told POLITICO that touring DEF CON’s Voting Village, which was crowded with election equipment and hackers eager to break into it, was an eye-opening experience.

“What really struck me,” he said in an interview, was seeing an electronic poll book made by VR Systems, the Florida company suspected to have been referenced in special counsel Robert Mueller’s report as the victim of a Russian intrusion.

“Why hasn’t Congress fixed the problem? Two words: Mitch McConnell,” said Sen. Ron Wyden. More

“I said to myself, ‘I sure wish Mitch McConnell could see this who’s-who of hackable systems,” Wyden said. “It’s incredible.”

In a series of “villages” spread across the Planet Hollywood hotel on the Las Vegas Strip, hackers this weekend demonstrated vulnerabilities in everything from cars to medical devices — often with the eager participation of manufacturers grateful for the free security help.

But since the creation of the Voting Village in 2017, the small community of election vendors has resisted that kind of engagement, forcing organizers to scavenge devices from sympathetic local governments and even eBay.