U.S. Democrats set showdown with Republicans on federal debt limit

FILE PHOTO: A U.S. flag flies outside of the Capitol dome in Washington
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The top Democrats in the U.S. Congress on Monday said they would aim to continue funding the government and increase its borrowing authority in a single bill in coming days, setting up a showdown with Republicans who have vowed not to approve more debt.

House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said the bill, which must pass by Oct. 1 to avoid the third partial government shutdown in the past decade, would also suspend the nation's borrowing limit until after the 2022 elections that will determine which party controls Congress.

But with Senate Republicans vowing to oppose any increase in federal borrowing authority, the two parties are engaging in a dangerous game that could cause widespread government disruptions or at the very least rattle financial markets until a deal is reached.

Democratic Senator Patrick Leahy, who chairs the Senate Appropriations Committee with oversight of government spending, told reporters that with 60 votes needed in that chamber to advance legislation and with Republicans in opposition, there likely are not the votes to pass the combined measures.

"I'm not sure what's going to happen," Leahy said.

He added that negotiations over the past weekend ended inconclusively.

Democrats so far have rebuffed Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell's suggestion that the debt limit be passed through a budget reconciliation bill that Democrats would pass without any Republican support under a special procedure.

Democrats insist that the debt limit increase should remain a bipartisan effort.

"Anyone who says this is Democrats' debt is not talking fact, they're talking fiction. Both sides have a responsibility to pay for the debt we've already incurred," Schumer told the Senate.

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell reiterated his opposition to raising the debt limit after Schumer's words.

"Since Democrats decided to go it alone they will not get Republicans' help in raising the debt limit," McConnell said. He was referring to President Joe Biden's $3.5 trillion domestic investment program that Democrats aim to pass over Republican objections through reconciliation.

Democrats supported debt limit increases three times during Republican President Donald Trump's administration, including following the enactment of a tax-cut law skewed to the wealthy that they did not support and which added to the nation's debt.

With Congress failing to increase the debt limit by a July 31 deadline, the current ceiling is $28.4 trillion. That level already has been breached and now stands at $28.78 trillion. It is temporarily being financed through Treasury Department "extraordinary measures" that are projected to be exhausted sometime in October.

With the Oct. 1 start of a new fiscal year imminent, Congress has not approved the series of bills needed to keep agencies running normally.

As a result, a temporary spending bill is necessary to avoid disruptions such as the closing of national parks. Failure to do so could also disrupt security screenings at airports and thus cause some flight cancellations.

A range of other government services that are deemed "non-essential" also could be interrupted.

(Reporting by Richard Cowan, Doina Chiacu Susan Cornwell and David Morgan; Editing by Scott Malone, Chris Reese and David Gregorio)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Biden recognizes the 10th anniversary of 'don't ask, don't tell' repeal

    Biden recognized the 10-year anniversary of the end of "don't ask, don't tell," which forced gay and lesbian service members to hide their sexuality.

  • Brian Laundrie: Alabama police investigate possible sightings of Gabby Petito boyfriend

    Sightings offer potential clues in the whereabouts of missing Brian Laundrie

  • U.S. Debt Limit Linked to Vital Spending Bill in Risky Political Move

    (Bloomberg) -- House Democrats will include a suspension of the U.S. debt ceiling in a must-pass spending bill needed to keep the government open past the end of this month, a risky move that assures a potentially damaging showdown with Republicans.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Amazon, Microsoft Swoop In on $24 Billion India Farm-Da

  • Did a Miami man embezzle $160,000 from an after-school program for immigrant children?

    An after-school program that the U.S. Department of Justice says was designed to keep kids from violence lost $160,000 through an embezzling employee, according to a federal court indictment and the department.

  • Dave Grohl to Take Rock & Roll Musings from ‘The Storyteller’ on Tour

    Musician's memoir is set to arrive October 5th

  • Judge says he'll toss some of ex-mayor's fraud convictions

    A federal judge on Monday said he planned to toss several convictions against the Massachusetts mayor elected at just 23 years old who was found guilty by jurors of bilking investors and extorting hundreds of thousands of dollars from marijuana businesses. U.S. District Judge Douglas Woodlock said he intended to overturn eight counts of the jury’s guilty verdict against ex-Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia that the judge said prosecutors failed to prove during trial. Corriea, who maintains he is innocent, would remain convicted of multiple counts of wire fraud, extortion conspiracy and extortion, but the trimming of his convictions will undoubtedly impact the punishment he receives.

  • Expelled from Texas, Haitians lament lost dreams

    Ejected from Texas, these Haitians arrived back home on Sunday (September 19) - over 300 of them in total.For many of the would-be migrants it meant their search for a better life far away from their impoverished country was over."I left Haiti to go find a better future, because here in Haiti, all of us young people, despite finishing our studies, cannot get any work. We are on the streets with nothing!"''I spent thousands of dollars to pay for the trip from Brazil, passing through Mexico to Texas. I could have invested that money here, I could have built a great business. It's not like we don't know how to do things."U.S. border agents began removing groups of mostly Haitian migrants over the weekend from a large makeshift camp they had set up after wading across the Rio Grande separating Mexico and the U.S. state of Texas.The sprawling camp under the international bridge attracted more than 12,000 people at one point, dotted with tents and tarps strung up on reeds.Many of the migrants had paid thousands of dollars and trekked from as far away as Brazil.They sought to petition U.S. authorities for entry and to escape the rampant poverty and gang violence afflicting the Caribbean nation.At the Haitian capital's airport, three flights landed on Sunday, taking them back to where they started, according to a source with knowledge of the matter.In a video message released Sunday evening, Haiti's Prime Minister Ariel Henry pledged to assist those expelled from the U.S..He implored them to build a future where they can "live well in our country without having to suffer these forms of shame."

  • LAPD responds to a report of vandalism at the home of a Bonin recall backer

    Katrina Schmitt, a leader in the recall drive against L.A. City Councilman Mike Bonin, said she was home when her front glass door was smashed.

  • Netanyahu suggests on Facebook that Biden fell asleep meeting new Israeli PM

    Israel's former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu suggested in a Facebook video posted on Sunday that U.S. President Joe Biden had fallen asleep when meeting the new Israeli leader Naftali Bennett last month. A Reuters fact check https://www.reuters.com/article/factcheck-biden-asleep-idUSL1N2Q00H8 previously debunked the idea that Biden dozed off, after social media users shared a video clip of the U.S. president that they said showed him looking down and nodding off as Bennett spoke in the Oval Office. Seconds after the clip was cut, longer footage showed Biden responded to Bennett.

  • Democrats' time crunch tightens after immigration move blocked

    Democrats in the U.S. Congress were scrambling on Monday to find another way to include immigration reform in a sweeping $3.5 trillion social spending bill after a Senate arbiter said their first proposal broke the chamber's rules. The ruling was the latest in a series of stumbling blocks President Joe Biden's party faces as it enters a critical few weeks before a Sept. 27 vote on a $1 trillion Senate-approved infrastructure bill. Democrats can afford to lose just three votes in the House of Representatives and none in the Senate if they are to pass the packages.

  • Gabby Petito: Laundrie family releases statement after FBI report her body has been found

    ‘The news about Gabby Petito is heartbreaking,’ brief statement says

  • 3 Changes to Social Security You Probably Didn't Know About

    Along with pension income and a healthy nest egg, the program can be expected to cover at least a portion of your retirement costs. Future retirees will need to maximize each of those three sources of retirement income to ensure they're covered throughout their golden years. Here, we'll look at three changes to Social Security you probably didn't know about.

  • Baltimore Ravens Honored Michael K. Williams by Blasting Omar’s ‘Wire’ Whistle Inside Stadium

    Omar's "Farmer in the Dell" whistle was blasted into M&T Bank Stadium as a tribute to the late actor.

  • Fears of US government shutdown as debt ceiling game of chicken begins

    If neither side budges, US risks default on debt and lowered credit rating, which would cost billions Nancy Pelosi: ‘We’re paying the Trump credit card.’ Photograph: Lenin Nolly/NurPhoto/Rex/Shutterstock Top Democrats are expected to dare Republicans to block a stopgap funding measure, which would trigger the double-barreled fiscal crisis of the US defaulting on its mammoth debt and a shutdown of the federal government, according to two sources familiar with the proposal. The plan being consider

  • 2 people were injured in a shooting at a Virginia high school, police say

    The Newport News Police Department in Virginia responded to a shooting at Heritage High School on Monday afternoon.

  • All-civilian SpaceX crew returns to Earth

    A trailblazing tourist trip to orbit has ended safely with a splashdown in the Atlantic Ocean. A SpaceX capsule carrying four people parachuted into the ocean just before sunset on Saturday off the Florida coast. (Sept. 18)

  • Coinbase scraps plans for crypto lending program

    The move comes days after U.S. regulators said it would sue Coinbase if it went ahead with its program allowing users to earn interest by lending digital assets. "As we continue our work to seek regulatory clarity for the crypto industry as a whole, we've made the difficult decision not to launch the USDC APY program," Coinbase's blog post said. USDC is a stablecoin that is pegged to the U.S. dollar and can be redeemed for $1 on a one-to-one basis.

  • Biden Administration to Lift COVID Restrictions on Foreign Travelers

    The Biden administration announced Monday that it is lifting restrictions on vaccinated travelers from the European Union and U.K.

  • FBI Searches Brian Laundrie's Home As Gabby Petito Investigation Continues

    Human remains suspected to be Petito's were discovered over the weekend in Wyoming.

  • Former school counselor accused of sexually abusing student goes on trial in Fort Worth

    A 37-year-old former Hurst-Euless-Bedford school district counselor is accused of having sex with a student multiple times at their homes.