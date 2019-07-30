The Democrats are taking the stage for a new round of debates. This is how to watch and what you should know

Twenty Democratic candidates for president will be in Detroit on Tuesday and Wednesday for their second primary debate, with each trying to score points at and present themselves as the most qualified person to take on President Donald Trump next year.

They will be on the hunt for memorable moments on whatever issue they can, and you expect those hurting in the polls and fundraising totals to go after the front-runners in order to shine.

Five of the declared candidates failed to make the cut established by the Democratic National Committee and will be watching the show from the sidelines.

Here's a guide to the Detroit debates hosted by CNN:

When are the Democratic debates?

When: 8 p.m. EDT Tuesday, July 30, and 8 p.m. EDT Wednesday, July 31

Where: The Fox Theatre in Detroit

Each night is expected to last two hours.

Where can I watch the Democratic debates?

Through an agreement with the Democratic National Committee, CNN has exclusive rights to both nights of the debates and if you want to watch, you'll have to watch there. If you don't have cable or a streaming service that provides CNN, you're not necessarily out of luck: It will be streamed live on CNN.com for free and without requiring a cable provider login.

What sort of coverage is USA TODAY providing?

We'll have stories leading up to each day of the debates and The Detroit Free Press, which is part of the USA TODAY Network, will provide coverage from inside and outside the event on both night, including reports from the spin room afterward – where the campaigns and the candidates come to try to push their take on how it all went. In addition:

Look for expert analysis

Winners and losers

Best and worst moments

What's next?

What's on voters' minds?

Candidate statements fact-checked in real time

Can I submit a question to be asked?

No, but you can tell CNN what issue you'd like to hear discussed. Go to CNN's website at https://cnn.it/2YdGlCQ and submit your choice.

How are 20 people going to debate? Isn't that too many?

Way too many: So, as with the first debates last month in Miami, the participants are being split up with 10 taking the stage each night.

Ten is still a lot, of course, but it's a lot more manageable than 20. Also: This is likely to be the last debate where so many candidates qualify to take part, with even stricter guidelines to be put in place for the next debate or debates in September.

What's the Democratic debate lineup?

Here are the lineups:

Tuesday, July 30

• Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont

• Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts

• South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg

• Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke of Texas

• Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota

• Montana Gov. Steve Bullock

• Former Rep. John Delaney of Maryland

• Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper

• Rep. Tim Ryan of Ohio

• Marianne Williamson, author

Wednesday, July 31

• Former Vice President Joe Biden

• Sen. Kamala Harris of California

• Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro

• Andrew Yang, businessman

• Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey

• Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado

• New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio

• Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii

• Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York

• Washington Gov. Jay Inslee

How was the lineup determined?

The DNC set the following criteria for candidates in order to make the debate: At least 1% support in three qualifying public opinion polls; 65,000 or more unique donors to their campaign with a minimum of 200 donors per state in at least 20 states, or both. Those doing better on those criteria were slotted into the debate up to the 20-candidate limit.

As for the selection of who would debate each night: Unlike in Miami, when Warren was the only of the four presumed front-runners on the stage the first night, and Biden, Sanders and Harris were all on night two, CNN held a random draw that assured that two of the top four would be on each night, as well as three of the next six in terms of their place in the polls each night.