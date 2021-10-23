Democrats target billionaires to pay for Biden's social spending

After failing to get a deal on other planned tax increases, key Senate Democrats are pivoting to a billionaires' income tax to pay for President Biden's social spending.

The big picture: No advanced economy has attempted anything similar on such a scale.

The approach could face constitutional challenges and logistical ones.

The details: Senate Finance Chair Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) next week will unveil a tax on the unrealized capital gains of the ultra-wealthy, Bloomberg reports:

"The proposal ... would set the so-called billionaires' income tax at $1 billion in annual income, or three consecutive years of $100 million or more in income — hitting some 700 taxpayers."

Between the lines: The Washington Post points out this approach "would shield not only the lower and middle classes but also exempt the bulk of the top 1 percent — concentrating the higher rates instead on the wealthiest 0.0002 percent."

The intrigue: Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.), a member of the Finance Committee, was saying all week that senators should slow down.

"There's a reason why you only do tax policy in a major way every few years — it's really complicated," Warner told Axios.

"My fear is if we're going to try some innovative new ideas and if we don't have time to develop them ... we could mess some of this up."

