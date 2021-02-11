Trump impeachment videos: What did we see?

Trump supporters clash with police and security forces as people try to storm the US Capitol on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC

Democrats have made their case against Donald Trump at his impeachment trial by showing chilling recordings - including previously unseen video - from the Capitol riot.

The goal of the prosecution has been clear - link Mr Trump and his words to the deadly riot that followed.

They also want to ensure the jury of senators - and, importantly, Americans watching at home - see the brutal violence of the mob, the panic of police, and the fear of lawmakers.

Democrats opened the trial on Tuesday with a 13-minute montage of the day.

They changed their tactics slightly on Wednesday, and offered up a nearly minute-by-minute look at the violence.

Here are the key moments from both days of footage.

WEDNESDAY

When rioters breached the Capitol

In a new video angle from within the building, we see a lone police officer standing watch as rioters violently forced their way into the Capitol.

The protesters break through the windows. They push inside, hopping through the broken glass. They then kick open the doors to let others in. Some wear hoods and helmets, some hold cameras or Confederate flags.

The Capitol Police officer tries to stop the invaders, but is quickly overwhelmed by the dozens of assailants.

Pence and family taken to safety

Vice-President Mike Pence and his family are quickly ushered out of the Senate by Secret Service members to a safe room.

Meanwhile, just outside, Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman lures the armed rioters away from the upper chamber. Many of these individuals were calling for Pence to be hanged.

Rioters were "within 100ft" (30m) of Pence that day.

Romney sprints to safety

Senator Mitt Romney turns and runs through a Capitol hallway after an officer warns him the mob is approaching.

This officer is the same Eugene Goodman who also distracted rioters away from Pence.

A floor below, the attackers begin to search for the Senate chambers.

Staff hide as rioters bang on the door

New footage shows House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's staff rushing out of sight just minutes before rioters took over the hallway.

Hiding inside a barricaded room, staff members of the House leader speak softly, frantically, to each other. Just outside, rioters are spreading out across the building, searching for Mrs Pelosi herself.

The rioters chant: "Where are you Nancy?" In an audio clip, we hear one staff member whisper: "They're pounding on doors trying to find her."

One man breaks open the outer door to the office where the staff are hiding, but not the inner door. Another tries as well, but eventually moves on.

TUESDAY

As Trump speaks, the siege begins

The montage from day one opened on Mr Trump speaking to a cheering crowd on 6 January before moving through clips showing the horror of the day - played out in excruciating, expletive-laden detail.

Mr Trump invigorates his crowd with false claims of voter fraud. "We're going to walk to the Capitol," he says. A mob of his supporters have already reached the Capitol building.

Chanting "USA, USA, USA", a group charges the barricade around the complex. Some wear Make America Great Again hats, others are decked out in military gear, as they stampede through the police officers trying in vain to stop them.

Some confront police, using vicious expletives, calling them "pigs" and "traitors". The video cuts back to Mr Trump's speech.

'Fight for Trump'

Some have argued in court that they went to the riot because Donald Trump told them to

As lawmakers convene inside the Capitol building to certify the presidential election results and Joe Biden's victory, the scene outside is bedlam.

Supporters wield flags and weapons. One man stands on a make-shift gallows, complete with a noose. The crowd chants: "Fight for Trump."

A group of police officers on the steps leading up to the Capitol backs away from the quickly advancing mob, helpless against the crowd.

Chaos in the Capitol

The mob smashes through windows and doors of the Capitol Building. They confront officers inside the halls of Congress.

"You're outnumbered," one says. "There's a [expletive] million of us. And we're listening to Trump - your boss."

One group chants "treason, treason, treason", as more Trump supporters rush inside. Another group shouts "defend your Constitution", as they walk the corridors of power.

Trump supporter shot dead

In the footage, Democrats include the chilling moment where pro-Trump rioter Ashli Babbitt is shot and killed by an officer.

In a hallway outside the House chamber, a group attempts to force its way through a set of locked doors. The glass window panes on the doors are shattered. A rioter uses a baton to smash through as the crowd around him chants "break it down, break it down".

We see the hands of an officer on the other side, holding a gun and pointing it toward the mob. We hear a shot and see Babbitt fall to the ground.

'Is this the Senate?'

Lawmakers cower in the gallery of the House. Someone off camera shouts at them to "stay down". A group of lawmakers - many wearing protective gas masks - are guided by police to secure locations.

A group breaks in to the Senate chamber. "Is this the Senate?" one demands to know. "Where are they?" another asks, apparently referring to the evacuated senators.

We see some rioters rifling through papers and materials left behind by lawmakers. "There's got to be something we can use against these scumbags," one says.

Vast crowd outside threatens violence

The footage shows a sprawling mob, a sea of people on the Capitol grounds. A Confederate flag waves in the foreground.

'That's why we've got to have 30,000 guns up there," one man says. "Next trip," another replies.

Police overwhelmed by violent crowds

Some of the most disturbing scenes of violence come near the end of the video.

Police officers are crushed in an entrance to the Capitol by the surging crowd trying to force its way in. It looks and sounds like pandemonium.

"We need fresh patriots in the front," one rioter shouts. Others shoot pepper spray at the line of cops trying to guard the entrance.

A rioter tries to rip the gas mask from the face of a police officer.

The crowd gathers steam, chanting "heave ho" as they attempt to force their way inside in unison.

We hear a horrible cry of anguish from an officer trapped in the doorway.

Outside, the crowd chants encouragement: "Fight for Trump."

The former president's lawyer, David Schoen, said the video was "designed by experts to chill and horrify you and our fellow Americans" as if an impeachment trial "were some kind of blood sport."

He described it as "pure, raw, misguided partisanship."

The defence denies Mr Trump incited the riot, and argued at the trial on Tuesday that the impeachment was unconstitutional. A majority of senators, including six Republicans, voted for the trial to go ahead.