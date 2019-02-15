Democrats on Twitter cry #FakeTrumpEmergency after White House declaration

President Donald Trump declared a national emergency Friday to secure funding for a proposed border wall, but many Democrats and some Republicans have criticized the move.

"I didn't need to do this: I just wanted to (build the wall) much faster," Trump said in the White House Rose Garden. "The only reason we're up here talking about this is because of the election."

Many Twitter accounts for Democrats and left-leaning groups and politicians were quick to latch onto the Trump quote and soon declared it a "#FakeTrumpEmergency," which started trending nationally Friday morning on the social media platform with other variants like "#FAKENationalEmergency" and "#TrumpFakeEmergency."

He admits it's a #FakeTrumpEmergency. Hear him say it: "I *didn’t need* to do this, but I’d rather do it much faster." pic.twitter.com/e92ArhFQB7 — Nancy Pelosi (@TeamPelosi) February 15, 2019

1/ National Emergency: a state of emergency resulting from a danger or threat of danger to a nation from foreign or domestic sources & usually declared to be in existence by governmental authority. (h/t @MerriamWebster)

#FakeTrumpEmergency

— Human Rights Campaign (@HRC) February 15, 2019

Trump said he expects a legal battle over his declaration, but said, "We’ll win, I think."

Democratic House and Senate leaders Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. and Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., issued a joint statement while Trump was speaking, saying the president was "outside the bounds of the law."

Trump has argued for building a wall by citing what he says are security concerns at the U.S.-Mexico border.

"It's very simple: We want to stop drugs from coming into our country, we want to stop gangs from coming into our country," Trump said.

However, experts say an analysis of data from the southern border indicates that the vast majority of narcotics enters through U.S. ports of entry, not the wide swaths of border in between where additional barriers could be erected.

Border wall = #FakeTrumpEmergency



Hunger = national emergency



Affordable housing = national emergency



Underemployment = national emergency



Underfunded public schools = national emergency



Guaranteed healthcare = national emergency



Climate change = national emergency























— Jessica Ramos (@jessicaramos) February 15, 2019

“I didn’t need to do this, but I’d rather to do it much faster.” —President @realDonaldTrump



Mr. President, how can this possibly be an national emergency if you’re saying you don’t need to do it?



Unreal. #FakeTrumpEmergency







— Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) February 15, 2019

As someone who has visited our Southern border several times, the only emergency is the crisis that was created by this administration’s cruel immigration policies that separate families & put innocent children in cages.



The wall is a #FakeTrumpEmergency.



— Nanette D. Barragán (@RepBarragan) February 15, 2019

The #FakeTrumpEmergency is a gross and egregious abuse of presidential power that circumvents Congressional authority and sets a dangerous precedent for our democracy. Let's be clear: there is no national security emergency on our southern border. https://t.co/EFqf4heFlO — Bill Foster (@RepBillFoster) February 15, 2019

Contributing: Michael Collins, David Jackson and John Fritze, USA TODAY

Follow USA TODAY's Ryan Miller on Twitter @RyanW_Miller

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Democrats on Twitter cry #FakeTrumpEmergency after White House declaration