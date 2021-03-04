Democrats under scrutiny after Cuomo scandal

Senior Democrats are coming under increasing scrutiny in the wake of harrasment allegations against New York's Democratic governor Andrew Cuomo. (March 4)

Video Transcript

WILL WEISSERT: Many of New York's most powerful Democrats have come out and said that the allegations against Governor Cuomo are really horrible and that a full investigation should be conducted to make sure, you know, that there was wrongdoing.

Cuomo himself has said he has no intention of resigning. And he is not going to go anywhere. But that's an interesting contrast with the case of Senator Al Franken, who, in 2017, had several women come forward, accuse him of sexual misconduct, and eventually faced many, many of his Democratic colleagues in the Senate calling upon him to resign. And he eventually did resign.

The cases are different cases, of course. But they're interesting in that what we saw with Franken were members of his own party, led by a lot of female senators, calling on him to step down, has not happened in the case of Cuomo. And it's raising some interesting questions about what has changed.

Is the MeToo movement still as politically potent as it was in years past? Maybe the Democratic Party, you know, is a little bit more chastened, a little bit more hesitant to turn on one of its own. Even though, you know, everyone is sort of denouncing the allegations against Cuomo as horrible, and his accusers as brave for coming forward, they're not necessarily ready to have him step down. And if he doesn't step down, he won't go away. Because that would be losing a powerful voice in the party, for better or for worse.

- Governor, [? how are you doing, ?] sir?

- What does it mean that the Stock Exchange opened again.

ANDREW CUOMO: Good to see you guys.

Recommended Stories

  • Scandals reveal Cuomo known by New Yorkers to wider nation

    It was Andrew Cuomo’s Emmy-winning performance: daily televised coronavirus briefings in which the New York governor projected competence and compassion, helping to calm a nervous nation. Now, the many Americans whose positive impressions of Cuomo were formed during the height of the pandemic are getting a close-up of a very different governor, one accused of underreporting COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes, sexually harassing female staffers and bullying colleagues. To New Yorkers who have watched the Democrat for years, however, the allegations are consistent with how Cuomo maintains his tight grip on power.

  • 8 Cuomo staffers announced plans to leave the administration this week

    Two more Cuomo aides announced plans to leave the administration on Friday, bringing the weekly total to at least eight amid growing scandals.

  • Embattled Gov. Cuomo faces questions over scandals

    New York’s attorney general has promised a thorough investigation of allegations that Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed at least two women. (March 5)

  • Key House Democrat opens the door to circumventing Republicans on multitrillion-dollar infrastructure package

    Biden's talks with House members follow meetings with senators and labor leaders, and Transportation Chair Peter DeFazio is floating partisan passage.

  • Pant's ton puts India on top in fourth Test

    Rishabh Pant hit a defiant 101 to put India in control of the fourth and final Test against England on Friday.

  • Pant's flamboyant hundred puts India on top against England

    Rishabh Pant launched a spectacular late assault in his flamboyant 101 to put India in charge of the fourth and final test against England in Ahmedabad on Friday. Ben Stokes led England's lion-hearted bowling effort in the first two sessions but Pant's century-plus partnership with Washington Sundar tilted the game in favour of the hosts who finished day two on 294-7. Sundar was batting on 60 at stumps and Axar Patel was on 11 with India 89 ahead after being 121-5 at one stage.

  • Trump's Transportation Secretary Had Staffers Edit Dad's Wikipedia Page and Help Tout His Biography: Investigators

    A new inspector general's report found that former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao used her office to help herself and her family

  • Pant's superb ton puts India on top in final test vs England

    A remarkable century from Rishabh Pant put India firmly in control on the second day of the fourth and final test against England on Friday. The 23-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman bludgeoned his way to a third test century, scoring 101 off 118 balls and sharing a potentially match-winning stand of 113 for the seventh wicket with Washington Sundar (60 not out) to help India reach 294-7 at stumps, a first-innings lead of 89 runs. Pant played a series of audacious strokes to take the game away from England, including a reverse lap shot off paceman James Anderson that went for four over the slips and will long stay in the memory of an excited Indian crowd.

  • Brad Marchand with a Goal vs. Washington Capitals

    Brad Marchand (Boston Bruins) with a Goal vs. Washington Capitals, 03/05/2021

  • Left-Wing Groups Break from Whitehouse, Dems in Donor Disclosure Case

    The American Civil Liberties Union and other progressive groups have filed a brief in support of a Supreme Court challenge to California’s donor disclosure rule over First Amendment concerns, positioning themselves in opposition to Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D., R.I.) and other Democrats who have decried “dark money” political activity. The rule in question requires all charities that raise money in California to disclose donors to the state attorney general, which opponents argue will deter prospective donors and members. Whitehouse has called on the Justice Department to reverse course and support the rule in the Supreme Court, though a number of progressive groups with which the senator usually aligns have argued that donor anonymity is key to their fundraising efforts. The NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund, the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University, the Human Rights Campaign, and PEN America have joined the ACLU in filing the brief in support of a case brought by the Americans for Prosperity Foundation, a Koch-backed advocacy group, against California’s rule, which is over two decades old. “The First Amendment protects associational privacy for a reason,” said Brian Hauss, staff attorney with the ACLU Speech, Privacy and Technology Project in a statement. “People who fear that they will be subject to threats, harassment, and reprisals if their associations are publicly revealed by the government, whether intentionally or by mistake, will be chilled from exercising their First Amendment rights.” “If California is allowed to continue sweeping up nonprofits’ sensitive donor information, despite its demonstrated inability to keep that information confidential, civil society will end up paying the price for the government’s failures,” he added. While California claims it keeps donor information confidential, representatives of then-California attorney general Kamala Harris in 2016 acknowledged numerous privacy breaches had occurred. AFPF uncovered nearly 1,800 examples of information charities had disclosed to the state ending up online. It also found that the digital database where contributor information is stored is vulnerable to cyberattacks. The ACLU brief says the case shows a “disturbing pattern of failures to keep the forms confidential.” “California’s assurances that previous mistakes will not be repeated is unlikely to persuade donors that their information, once handed over to the state, will remain confidential,” it says. “The resulting chill to First Amendment interests harms donors, nonprofit organizations, and civil society writ large.” “The Court should be careful to avoid overbroad pronouncements that might call into question the viability of disclosure requirements in appropriate contexts,” the brief adds. “For instance, public-disclosure requirements serve especially compelling interests in the context of electoral campaigns, where transparency furthers the interest in ‘curbing the evils of campaign ignorance and corruption.'” However, Whitehouse argues in a letter to the Justice Department that the state keeps donor information “entirely confidential, and there is no evidence to suggest that California’s regime could lead to public harassment or other negative consequences.” The letter, which was signed by all eleven Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee, differentiates between groups such as the NAACP, which has a great need for donor anonymity, and “industry-funded ‘charitable’ front groups like plaintiff Americans for Prosperity Foundation,” which face “no comparable threat of reprisal.”

  • TikTok lemon juicing hack will change your life

    This TikTok lemon hack lets you squeeze the most juice without cutting the lemon

  • 'Significant' vulnerabilities in Microsoft's Exchange servers -WH

    White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the vulnerability posed "an active threat" that could have far-reaching consequences."We're concerned that there are a large number of victims," she said.More than 20,000 American organizations have been compromised through a back door installed via a recently patched flaw in Microsoft Corp's flagship email software program, a person familiar with the U.S. government's response to the hacking spree said on Friday.

  • Teen Covering George Strait's "You Look So Good in Love" Wins Blake Shelton Over on The Vo

    This 17-year-old from East Tennessee will blow you away.

  • Father Beheads Daughter in One of the Most Dangerous Places for Women

    Photo by Sam PANTHAKY / AFPIn India, women continue to be killed for daring to assert their sexual freedom or their freedom to choose their own partners.The video of a father holding the severed head of his daughter as he nonchalantly walks down the street has sent shockwaves around India on Thursday, a mere four days before International Women’s Day.I Was a Victim of Sexual Harassment in India, Today I RejoiceSarvesh Kumar, from Hardoi’s Pandetara village in Uttar Pradesh, had thought it fit to behead his 17-year-old daughter over an alleged love affair she had with a man he disapproved of. In the video, he is matter of fact. There is no guilt or grief, just a practical narration of the events.After catching his daughter in a compromising position with a man two days earlier, he had vowed not to touch food or water until he could kill the two. In the video, he explains that he couldn’t find the man, managing only to kill his daughter. “I locked the door and got it done,” he says in Hindi.The clip has largely been removed from social media platforms due to its graphic content.At a certain point in the video, he sets the severed head down on the ground. The ponytail on the girl’s head hangs limply; her eyes are closed. “I left the body in the house,” Kumar tells the man filming the video. He gives out the name of his daughter and the name of the man she was allegedly in a relationship with. He proudly explains how he killed her, and why. The man interrupts the narration twice to answer phone calls. He cooperates with the police when they search him, assuring them that “there’s no weapon on me.”Incidents like this one are all too common in India, especially in patriarchal heartlands like Uttar Pradesh. Many women who choose to pursue relationships against their family’s wishes or outside of their religion or community risk fatal consequences from their male relatives. Honor, in this society, is linked to a woman’s chastity, and any deviation is punished severely.In January, a 17-year-old girl and her 19-year-old boyfriend were allegedly murdered by the girl’s relatives in the Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh. The following month, the IANS news agency had reported that another woman was burned alive in the state in Gorakhpur for her relationship with a Muslim man. A few days later, a man stabbed his brother-in-law for marrying the assailant's sister in Meerut.And while their partners bear some of the brunt, too, studies have found that it is the women and girls who bear the maximum penalty from their families.A 2016 report by the International Journal of Recent Scientific Research analyzed 50 honor killing cases in Uttar Pradesh and found that girls and women were killed in more than half the cases. In contrast, boys and men were killed in less than a quarter of the cases. It also found that most of the killings targeted younger females between the ages of 11-20 years old.“To combat the epidemic of honor killings requires understanding what makes these murders unique. They differ from plain and psychopathic homicides, serial killings, crimes of passion, revenge killings, and domestic violence,” the study found, adding that these acts of violence were owing to predefined norms and cultures in a patriarchal society, where honor is equated with the way women behave.The U.S. State Department’s 2019 Report on Human Rights Practices found that honor killings are "a problem, especially in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana.” Uttar Pradesh, in particular, has topped the list of Indian states with the highest number of crimes against women in 2019, according to the most recent report by the National Crime Records Bureau.But, in general, honor killings are grossly underreported in India.According to the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), as many as 5,000 women and girls fall victim to honor killings every year, though some non-governmental organizations (NGOs) estimate the figure may be as high as 20,000.While these crimes are treated as homicides in India, for too many that hasn’t been much of a deterrent. Honor killings often involve the silent complicity of family members and surrounding communities, and now, the Hardoi case serves as a stark and sobering reminder of why India continues to be one of the most dangerous countries for women.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Parents Could Get Up To $5,000 With The Next Stimulus Bill

    This story was originally published on February 8, 2021. Right now, the next COVID relief bill is being debated in the Senate. If it passes, it will return to the House for a final vote before arriving on President Biden’s desk. It’s possible that there could be significant amendments to the bill made in the Senate — such as keeping a $15 federal minimum wage hike in the bill after the Senate Parliamentarian found that the original provision broke budget reconciliation rules, altering the amount of federal unemployment benefits that will be given, and further restrictions on the $1,400 stimulus payments. While a lot is still in flux, one thing that seems likely to remain in the final version of the legislation is some much-needed assistance to parents who have dependents, including an extra $1,400 per dependent for qualifying households, and a revision to the Child Tax Credit that would put cash in people’s hands more quickly. Raising children in this country is enormously expensive, but the general attitude of American politicians has been to limit assistance to families by not offering things like government-funded childcare or extended parental leave — two things that are common practice elsewhere around the world. It’s no surprise, then, that the U.S. has one of the highest child poverty rates among OECD countries, a designation that mostly includes the wealthiest, most industrialized nations in the world. But now, there appears to be growing interest in expanding the effectiveness of existing welfare programs for families with children. In early February, Sen. Mitt Romney proposed that each child five years old and younger receive $4,200 over the course of a year, and that children between six to 17 years old receive $3,000 per year. A similar proposal is included in the $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill that will hopefully pass by next week. Eligible parents will receive a tax credit of $3,600 per year for children under 6, and $3,000 for children between 6 and 17. That’s a big boost from the current law, which gave up to $2,000 per child in tax credits. According to the Center of Poverty & Social Policy at Columbia University, this mix of benefits in Biden’s relief plan could cut child poverty by half in the U.S. Similar to the COVID stimulus checks, the child tax credit would be tied to income, with reduced benefits for single-adult households who make over $75,000 and for couples making over $150,000. Some critics note that imposing income limits on the measure could unnecessarily complicate its rollout, compared to a flat payment regardless of income. Unlike the existing Child Tax Credit, which is applied when you file your tax return, this benefit is intended to be sent out monthly — if you have a child under 6, you’d receive $300 every month. Yet treasury officials have admitted that the IRS may not actually have the resources to distribute them on a monthly basis. It’s a good time to remember that the IRS has been heavily defunded over the past decade, which not only makes it inefficient at sending payments such as proposed child benefits and stimulus checks, but also makes it difficult for the agency to properly audit wealthy taxpayers and corporations that should be contributing more to the nation’s tax revenue. As it exists in the COVID relief bill now, the new child benefit would start in July and last for a year, but Democrats have said that they want to turn it into a permanent program. Unlike some benefits, this benefit will not be garnished if you currently owe taxes. The Child Tax Credit is one of the biggest child assistance programs that exist in the U.S. But this new change is seeking to make it a cash assistance program that would put money in people’s hands on a periodic basis instead of merely reducing the amount of taxes you owe. Currently, you can’t actually receive the full $2,000 credit if you owe nothing in taxes — it’s only “refundable” up to $1,400. It’s time for the U.S. to catch up to other countries that have, for a long time now, been giving cash assistance to parents to combat child poverty. The good news is that the Biden administration and Democrats have been focusing on how to quickly help families with children in the next stimulus bill. Recently, Senator Cory Booker introduced a proposal to start a federal “baby bond” program that would put $1,000 in a savings account for every child born in the U.S., and up to $2,000 per year after that until the child turns 18. These proposals mark a departure from much of the country’s prevailing attitude toward welfare assistance, and their general resistance toward offering direct benefits in lieu of subsidies or, say, food stamps. But the positive impact of the direct stimulus payments and the flat $600/week unemployment boost that many Americans received through July 2020 are concrete evidence of what studies have already suggested — that the fastest, cheapest, most effective way of lifting people out of poverty is to just give them cash. No strings attached. Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?What To Know About Biden's COVID-19 Relief PlanIs $50,000 Student Debt Cancellation Coming Soon?

  • Thai Families Can Grow Six Pots of Cannabis Each as Rules Eased

    (Bloomberg) -- Thai households can now grow six pots of cannabis each to supplement their income, the nation’s health minister said, as the first country in the region to legalize medical marijuana further eased rules to promote the crop’s commercial use.Families may form communities to grow marijuana and supply the crop to public hospitals and state facilities, or use them to make food and cosmetic products as a fresh revenue source, Thailand’s Deputy Premier and Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said in a statement Friday.“Marijuana and hemp are both economic crops and it provides a new option for locals to generate revenue,” Anutin said at a marijuana educational expo at Buriram, 400 kilometers northeast of Bangkok. “We are trying to ease restrictions to allow the public easier access to the plant, but please cooperate and use it correctly.”While Thailand became the first country in Southeast Asia to legalize medical marijuana in 2018, its use for recreational purpose is still banned. Any flowers and seeds yielded from the crop grown at homes must be sent to state medical facilities as they remain in the country’s criminal code due to their high levels of psychoactive compounds, the minister said.The rest of the marijuana, including leaves, branches and fiber as well as hemp plants have been decriminalized and allowed to be used in food and cosmetic products since December last year. Anutin became a minister in 2019 after an election in which the centerpiece of his political party’s campaign was marijuana legalization.Though some restrictions remain, allowing households to grow marijuana is another step to unshackle the industry and is similar to Sri Lanka which allows limited growth of the plant by state-licensed growers and only for medical purposes. The Philippines is considering allowing use of the plant for epilepsy treatment, but marijuana in most other nations in Southeast Asia remains forbidden and in some, punishable with death sentences.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China Lays Out Its New Five-Year Economic Plan. What Investors Need to Know.

    China holds its biggest annual political meeting to unveil it economic and political blueprint, offering a glimpse of what top officials see as priorities.

  • Highlights: What's changed in the Senate's COVID relief bill

    Senate Democrats on Thursday came out with their version of the $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill. A look at some of the major changes in the bill now being considered by the Senate versus what passed the House last week. President Joe Biden and Senate Democrats have agreed to tighten eligibility for the $1,400 payments.

  • Cuomo's troubles put New York AG Tish James in the spotlight

    New York state Attorney General Letitia James, once seen as an ally of Gov. Andrew Cuomo, has become one of the main threats to his hold on power.

  • Older Asian man robbed in SF laundromat ambush-style attack

    "He looks so scared." The man is ambushed, dragged to the ground and robbed of several hundred dollars, all in a matter of about 45 seconds. There's a reward being offered for information leading to an arrest.