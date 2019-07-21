‘Send her back’ chant at Donald Trump’s rally moves race to center of 2020 contest. What does that mean for Democrats?

WASHINGTON – Democrats rushed to the defense of four liberal congresswomen of color when President Donald Trump attacked them in a series of tweets.

The show of unity masked a potential problem closer to home: Democrats themselves are dealing with internal divisions over how to talk about race and racism heading into next year’s elections, party leaders and operatives acknowledged.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, the front-runner for the Democratic presidential nomination, is under fire for his decades-old opposition to school busing. Pete Buttigieg, mayor of South Bend, Indiana, faces thorny questions about racial tensions in his hometown after a white police officer shot and killed a black man in June. And the question of slavery reparations has emerged as a litmus test for the field.

African American voters are a crucial constituency for the Democratic Party. The huge share of African American voters in early primary states – especially South Carolina but also Alabama, Louisiana and Arkansas – means Democratic presidential candidates must connect with black communities or pack it up after New Hampshire.

Less than a year out from the Iowa caucuses, party operatives acknowledged they have work to do to energize black voters in 2020 – something they failed to do in 2016. Though Trump’s attack on the four Democratic congresswomen succeeded in uniting the party, other racial issues could test that harmony.

Weeks before Hillary Clinton won the Democratic nomination in 2016, then-first lady Michelle Obama tested what became a mantra for how Democrats should respond to Trump: "When they go low, we go high." Nearly three years on, the party is wrestling with whether that approach works when Trump puts issues such as race center-stage.

“We need to have a serious adult conversation about race in this country,” said Isaac Wright, a Democratic strategist who ran an army of fact-checkers for the pro-Clinton group Correct the Record during the 2016 election. “At the same time, we have to recognize that Donald Trump is probably never going to be part of that constructive conversation.”

Democrats vs. Trump

Democrats face challenges presenting a unified message to African Americans, but they stressed there is a vast difference between Trump stoking racial tensions with a tweet and a party wrestling with how to address inequality, discrimination and the legacy of slavery.

“He’s dividing people based on race, ethnicity and religion,” Biden told supporters during a fundraiser in California. “He’s appealing to prejudice. His entire design is to actually divide the country in order to gain power.”

Trump triggered an uproar July 14 with a series of tweets suggesting that four liberal congresswomen known as the “Squad” should “go back” where they came from. They are Reps. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan. All four are outspoken critics of Trump and are U.S. citizens.

