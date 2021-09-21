Democrats Push to Suspend Debt Ceiling to Late 2022 as GOP Balks

Erik Wasson
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- House Democrats set up a Tuesday vote on a bill that would suspend the U.S. debt ceiling until after the 2022 congressional elections and temporarily fund the government to avert a shutdown after the end of this month.

The debt ceiling suspension -- to Dec. 16, 2022 -- is urgently needed because the Treasury Department has warned it could run out of accounting measures to stave off a payment default sometime in October. But Republicans have vowed to block the measure in the Senate as long as Democrats are pursuing their separate package of tax hikes and spending.

In a sign of its expected defeat in the Senate, top Appropriations Committee Republican Richard Shelby announced he would vote against the bill over the debt ceiling increase.

“I support advancing a continuing resolution with much-needed disaster relief and targeted Afghan assistance, but I will not support a package that raises the debt limit,” the Alabama Republican said in a statement.

That standoff raises the chances of twin fiscal disasters -- a government shutdown and a default -- that could have devastating consequences for Wall Street and the broader U.S. economy.

The stopgap bill would prevent a shutdown of most U.S. federal agencies and keep them operating through Dec. 3.

The bill also contains $28.6 billion for recovery from a series of hurricanes and wildfires as well as $6.3 billion to resettle refugees from the U.S. war in Afghanistan.

Republicans in the House and Senate are expected to vote against the bill over the debt ceiling provision. That makes it likely the Senate will have to revise the spending bill, stripping out the debt ceiling language, before the Oct. 1 deadline.

Oklahoma Republican Tom Cole, the ranking Republican on the Rules Committee, said there is “broad bipartisan” agreement on the stopgap spending bill and disaster aid portions of the bill.

“Attaching the debt ceiling is another matter all together,” he said. “With all due respect I would not write a blank check for my family or friends and I am certainly not going to do so for the Democratic party.”

Both parties were still haggling over details of the interim spending bill and the disaster aid, according to a person familiar with the talks.

Appropriations Committee top Republican Kay Granger said that she will vote against the bill and Democrats should realize that it will be blocked in the Senate.

“This one decision could force us into an unnecessary and costly government shutdown,” she said.

The Senate won’t set timing for the measure until after the House votes. The political endgame on the debt ceiling remains murky if Senate Republicans block the suspension and won’t budge.

“We know the Republican justification for forcing a default is totally dishonest, plain and simple,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Tuesday on the Senate floor. “Playing games with the debt ceiling is playing with fire and putting it on the back of the American people.”

Market Concerns

The Treasury market is showing some signs of concern about Congress failing to act in time. Yields on bills that come due in late October or early November are higher than those that mature before or after, as investors ask for more compensation for the added risk.

House Budget Chairman John Yarmuth said Democrats can raise the debt ceiling by themselves using the fast-track budget process that bypasses the Senate filibuster -- but doing so would require specifying a numerical debt ceiling increase rather than a time-limited suspension.

Democrats are also loathe to take sole political responsibility for the debt, which was increased under both Republican and Democratic administrations, ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.

The U.S. debt ceiling came back into effect in August after a two-year suspension. The 2019 bipartisan debt ceiling deal was approved by both parties and the Trump administration in conjunction with increased budget caps on regular domestic and military spending.

Congress is seeking a similar top-line appropriations deal this fall ahead of the planned December expiration of the proposed stopgap spending bill. This week, the House is set to vote on a military policy bill endorsing a $24 billion increase for the Pentagon, a move that could facilitate Republican agreement on top-line numbers and prevent a shutdown showdown in December. That would allow Congress to pass the 12 regular annual spending bills for 2022 -- likely as a giant omnibus package.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. retail industry seeks 90-day lead time on COVID-19 rules

    Two major U.S. retail industry groups on Tuesday asked the Biden administration for at least 90 days before imposing new rules that will require employees at larger firms to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or submit to regular testing. On Sept. 9, the White House said the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is developing an emergency temporary standard that will require all employers with 100 or more employees to ensure their workforce is fully vaccinated, or require any workers who remain unvaccinated to produce a negative COVID-19 test once a week. The White House has said those rules will apply to more than 80 million private sector employees.

  • JPMorgan Chase acquires college financial planning platform Frank

    The deal is the latest in a string of acquisitions by the largest U.S. bank, and will allow the bank to deepen ties with students, it said. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Frank was founded in 2017 by its then 24-year-old chief executive officer, Charlie Javice, who will continue to lead the firm.

  • Pelosi may have to rely on Republicans to pass bipartisan infrastructure bill

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) may need votes from an unlikely source — the Republican Party — if she hopes to pass the bipartisan infrastructure bill by next Monday, as she's promised Democratic centrists.Why it matters: With at least 20 progressives threatening to vote against the $1.2 trillion bipartisan bill, centrist members are banking on more than 10 Republicans to approve the bill.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeW

  • Factbox-Five things to watch at Fed policy meeting this week

    Federal Reserve policymakers begin a two-day meeting Tuesday to discuss the U.S. jobs and inflation outlook and craft a policy response that could edge the central bank closer to dialing down its support for the economy. The Fed has promised not to cut back on the $120 billion of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities it is buying each month until it sees "substantial further progress" toward its goals of maximum employment and 2% inflation. Fed Chair Jerome Powell in August said he felt that bar has already been met on inflation, and saw "clear progress" on the employment front, making a bond program taper likely appropriate this year [L1N2PY1FI].

  • Democrats propose raising the debt ceiling through December

    House and Senate leadership announced on Monday that they plan to attach a proposal to raise the debt ceiling through Dec. 2022 to a short-term, government funding bill. The bill must pass before the end of the month or Congress risks a shutdown.Why it matters: Democrats are taking a huge risk by trying to force through an increase of the debt limit in its must-pass funding bill. The move is wishful thinking on behalf of Democrats who are hoping they can get at least 10 centrist Republicans to b

  • Democrats reveal shutdown and debt patch that's doomed in Senate

    Republicans in the upper chamber have long insisted that most of them will block the bill, which keeps the government funded until Dec. 3.

  • Senate redistricting chair vows to redeem process as he plans to limit public’s input

    In an effort to “take steps against the shadow process” that marred legislative redistricting 10 years ago, Senate Reapportionment Committee Chair Ray Rodrigues on Monday announced new rules that put limits on the input the Senate gets from average citizens, political consultants and lobbyists.

  • As the House returns, Democrats face hard choices

    One senator compared the challenge to "a Rubik's cube on steroids."

  • 10 Things in Politics: Showdown looms to keep the government open

    And Justin Trudeau is projected to remain Canada's prime minister.

  • For Democrats in Congress, opposing forces leave Biden's agenda in the balance

    First Read is your briefing from "Meet the Press" and the NBC Political Unit on the day's most important political stories and why they matter.

  • Debt Ceiling Leaves Democrats With a Reconciliation Decision

    Sep.20 -- Democrats on Capitol Hill face questions this week on how to proceed on the debt ceiling and infrastructure spending with President Joe Biden’s economic agenda hanging in the balance. Bloomberg’s Annmarie Hordern reports.

  • There's 'no way' to predict Joe Manchin's reconciliation vote, says former adviser

    There's 'no way' to predict Joe Manchin's reconciliation vote, says former adviser

  • Canada’s election gamble pays off: Trudeau thanks voters for ‘clear mandate’, despite repeat minority win

    Justin Trudeau's Liberals have won a minority government, while votes still continue to be counted across Canada, but Trudeau used his speech to celebrate the Liberal Party, saying they are "ready" to get back to work.

  • Cambodia: The autistic teenager jailed over a Telegram post

    He allegedly insulted Cambodia's government, prompting heavily-armed policemen to arrest him.

  • Democrats Dare GOP, Link Debt Limit to Vital Spending Bill

    (Bloomberg) -- House Democrats will include a suspension of the U.S. debt ceiling in a spending bill needed to keep the government open past the end of this month, a risky move backed by President Joe Biden that assures a potentially damaging showdown with Republicans.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Istanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountain

  • Food Prices Poised to Surge With Fertilizer at Highest in Years

    (Bloomberg) -- Most people don’t give fertilizer a second thought -- except maybe when driving through a particularly fragrant agricultural area. But with prices for some synthetic nutrients at their highest levels since the financial crisis, it could mean weaker harvests and bigger grocery bills next year, just as the world’s supply chains start to recover from the pandemic.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Li

  • Woman found shot at intersection also was run over by car, North Carolina police say

    Police said she died from her gunshot injuries and that they are investigating the case as a homicide.

  • Evergrande's debt problems show a fragility in China's financial markets: analyst

    Eurasia Group Analyst Nicholas Consonery joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Evergrande and President Biden's speech to the UN.&nbsp;

  • U.S. Housing Starts Rose by More Than Forecast in August

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. housing starts rose by more than expected in August, driven by multifamily projects, though backlogs continued to weigh on construction.Residential starts rose 3.9% last month to a 1.62 million annualized rate after an upwardly revised July print, according to government data released Tuesday. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey called for a 1.55 million pace.Multifamily starts -- which tend to be volatile and include apartment buildings and condominiums -- increased 20

  • In Haiti, festive wakes and Voodoo undertakers help mourners say their last goodbyes

    GRAND-BERA, Haiti (Reuters) - Anaira Jules, who lived her whole life in a small hamlet in rural Haiti, had never set foot on a plane. Mourners fell into trance-like states or wept at the church funeral service for the 77-year old in Grand-Bera, in Haiti's central department of Artibonite. The night before the funeral, around 200 people played dominos and cards, drank ginger tea and clairin - Haiti's rustic, rum-like spirit - and ate local dishes under a tarpaulin outside the family house as a DJ played evangelical music.