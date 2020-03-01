Democrats ‘very nervous’ says Sanders as he campaigns on Warren’s home turf

Bernie Sanders is campaigning to beat fellow progressive senator Elizabeth Warren in her home state of Massachusetts on Super Tuesday, which would be a huge blow to her candidacy if successful.

Sanders made his case on the Boston Common on Saturday to 13,000 supporters stirred up by the cold and the soundtrack – Revolution by Flogging Molly. Echoing across the nation’s oldest public park was the call and response of “Not me, us”.

The Democratic establishment is getting “very nervous about our campaign”, he said. “Tonight they’re going to turn on the TV and find that 10,000 people came out to the Boston Common, and they’re going to become even more nervous.”

Warren was elected Massachusetts senator in 2012 and re-elected in 2018. While Sanders is concentrating on winning the delegate-rich states of California and Texas on Super Tuesday, he has also been campaigning for lower delegate states such as Virginia and Massachusetts, which has 91 up for grabs.

A win for Sanders in the state would not just bring in delegates, but deal a huge blow to Warren, who – of the remaining seven major candidates – is ideologically closest to him, and would likely cement his position as the progressive frontrunner.

A WBUR poll last week found Sanders was the choice of 25% of likely Democratic primary voters, with Warren in second place at 17%.

Sanders told the crowd he beats Trump in 65 out of 70 national polls, and covered a variety of policy topics, including income inequality, housing, climate change, and health care. He promised to raise the wages of teachers to $60,000 a year, create a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants and instill criminal justice reforms like ending cash bail.

Warren’s team is counting on its early organizational investment in the contests to come: a staff of more than 1,000 spread across 31 states, including in the major Super Tuesday battlegrounds. To sustain her campaign, Warren is relying on a prodigious small-donor fundraising operation, an enthusiastic base of supporters, and relatively high favorability ratings.

Among other groups getting nervous, he said, are “Wall Street” the “drug companies, “insurance companies” and the “military industrial complex”. A recent New York Times interview with dozens of Democratic party officials found overwhelming opposition of handing Sanders the nomination if he falls short on the majority of super delegates needed to win.

Sanders dedicated Friday and Saturday to Massachusetts, following a new WBUR poll showing that his lead had grown to 25% , ahead of Warren’s 17% in the state. Only five months ago, Warren held a 20% lead over the Vermont senator, but that appears to have fallen away. Sanders is the current Democratic leader in delegates, with more than 50.

Bernie Sanders leaves the stage after delivering a speech during his rally in Boston, Massachusetts. Photograph: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters More

Warren is not giving up home turf easily, but she is noticeably absent from the Bay State this weekend, with campaign events in South Carolina, which voted decisively for former vice-president Joe Biden on Saturday, as well as Arkansas and Texas, which cast their votes on Super Tuesday with 12 other states in the biggest night of the election cycle bar election days itself.

Warren has cast herself as the progressive candidate who can unite the party, and her supporters believe there is a double standard at work – that Warren, as one of the last remaining women in the race, is hurt by a fixation on electability and that she is held to a higher standard on policy, despite having an arsenal of plans to combat the climate crisis, break up big tech, cancel student loan debt and create a Medicare for All healthcare system.

On Friday, House Ways and Means Chairman Richard Neal, of Massachusetts endorsed Warren, calling her the “best candidate to take on Donald Trump on the economy”. Her campaign surrogates, including Representative Ayanna Pressley and Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey held canvass kick offs Saturday morning, as dozens of canvasses were planned across the state.