Democrats vote in Florida and more: What polls show for Biden, Sanders

Democrats are scheduled to vote in primaries for their presidential nominee in three states Tuesday, despite the coronavirus crisis that has locked much of the country in a standstill.

The pandemic's influence is already being felt in the electoral process — Ohio was supposed to be among the states where voting was happening Tuesday, but the primary was called off Monday night because of the health emergency.

(Polling shows Joe Biden was poised for a big win in Ohio. An NBC News/Marist poll released Monday found likely Democratic primary voters supporting the former vice president over Bernie Sanders by a wide margin, 58 percent to 35 percent.)

Here's what the latest polling shows in the three states that are still going to the polls — and where 441 delegates are up for grabs.

Florida

Florida has the biggest delegate haul — 219 — of Tuesday's primaries, and it's where polls show Biden with the biggest lead. A Univision poll out Monday found 63 percent of likely Democratic voters supporting the former vice president, while 25 percent back Sanders.

The RealClearPolitics polling average was even better for Biden, showing 64.7 percent of likely voters supporting him and 25.7 percent going with Sanders.

Illinois

The most recent polls in Illinois — the home state of Biden's former running mate Barack Obama — were looking strong for the former veep. An Emerson College poll out Friday had likely voters supporting Biden over Sanders 57 percent to 36 percent.

Arizona

Two polls released Monday showed Biden with a large lead over Sanders.

An NBC News/Marist poll had 53 percent of likely voters supporting Biden, while 36 percent said they'd support Sanders. A Monmouth University poll, meanwhile, showed Biden leading by 20 points — 51 percent to 31 percent.

Overall, the RealClearPolitics average in Arizona has Biden ahead of Sanders by 18 points, 51.7 percent to 33.7 percent.