Democrats want Republican Fresno County DA investigated for ‘political tactics’

Fresno County Democrats, labor and nonprofit leaders joined forces Wednesday to call on California Attorney General Rob Bonta to investigate Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp and her use of her office’s Public Integrity Unit, alleging the Republican and Fresno County’s top law enforcement officer “weaponizes” her office against elected Democrats of color.

The group held a news conference Wednesday morning in front of the Fresno County M Street Courthouse where Fresno City Council President Nelson Esparza, a Democrat, appeared in court the day before for a hearing related to his felony attempted extortion charge.

The group included staff and officers from the Fresno County Democratic Party, Fresno County Young Democrats, Central Labor Council and Fresno Building Healthy Communities. They called on Democrats and residents alike to file complaints with the attorney general’s office regarding Smittcamp’s actions.

“Since establishing the Public Integrity Unit, Lisa Smittcamp has weaponized the unit to open up bogus investigations in order to put out statements that would have the public believe those being investigated are already presumed guilty before their trial begins,” said Andy Hansen-Smith, the office manager and former chair of the Fresno County Democrats. “She continuously fails to bring charges against those she investigates and fails to practice any self-control when releasing statements to the media. … Meanwhile, Lisa Smittcamp has failed to charge Republicans.…”

Hansen-Smith pointed out that Smittcamp’s office brought charges against Assemblymember Joaquin Arambula, D-Fresno, who later was acquitted in a misdemeanor child abuse case. She also charged Esparza with felony attempted extortion; investigated but didn’t charge Fresno City Councilmember Esmeralda Soria on Brown Act violation allegations; and investigated Fresno City Councilmember Miguel Arias on allegations he didn’t live in the district he represents.

Smittcamp, however, did not charge Fresno Unified Trustee Terry Slatic after an altercation with a student on a school campus. Slatic currently is registered as Independent but previously was registered as a Republican. Smittcamp also did not charge Sanger Mayor Eli Ontiveros after he was booked into Fresno County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

Dillon Savory, of the Central Labor Council, called on Smittcamp to welcome an investigation by the attorney general.

“Lisa, I can’t say if you’re completely corrupt, but clearly questions are being raised about your office,” Savory said. “Just like you’re falsely investigating other things, you deserve to be investigated by the Attorney General. So if you’re open and clear and you have nothing to hide, I think you should welcome the investigation. You should let the people see behind the curtain and prove to everybody that you have real merit in your office and that you have real integrity left in your soul.”

It’s not the first time Smittcamp’s ethics and politics have been questioned.

Local attorney Kevin Little earlier this year called on Bonta to investigate Smittcamp for how she’s handled questions and investigations related to Granite Park. Arias in March also accused Smittcamp from the dais of prosecuting Democrats in the court of public opinion.

The Bee requested comment from both Smittcamp and Bonta. This story will be updated.