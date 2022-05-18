Democrats warn abortion, voting rights at stake in Pennsylvania governor's race

FILE PHOTO: Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Pennsylvania
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
James Oliphant and Jarrett Renshaw
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Doug Mastriano
    American writer
  • Josh Shapiro
    American politician
  • Donald Trump
    Donald Trump
    45th President of the United States

By James Oliphant and Jarrett Renshaw

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - After far-right candidate Doug Mastriano won the Republican primary for Pennsylvania governor, Democrats quickly warned voters that he poses a threat to abortion access, voting rights and election integrity should he win in November.

Josh Shapiro, the state’s attorney general and the Democratic nominee for governor, called Mastriano the most extreme gubernatorial candidate in the country.

The Republican supports abortion bans with no exceptions for rape, incest or the health of the mother. He has proposed restrictions on mail-in voting and eliminating ballot drop boxes, and he backs former President Donald Trump’s false claims of election fraud in the 2020 presidential contest.

Shapiro's campaign said it had raised about $200,000 since the polls closed in the Republican primary on Tuesday night, and the Democratic candidate asked for more donations on Wednesday.

Democrats view the Pennsylvania governor’s race as one of the most critical contests in the country. The current governor, Democrat Tom Wolf, has blocked measures from the Republican-controlled state legislature that would limit abortion and voting rights.

Some Republicans in Pennsylvania are also alarmed by Mastriano, who marched in Washington before the Jan. 6, 2021 siege of the U.S. Capitol. They said they fear Mastriano is all but unelectable and could drag down the party’s entire state ticket with him.

“We are going to lose state house and state senate races," said Val Biancaniello, a Republican state committee member from Philadelphia’s suburbs. "It is very difficult for someone like me to rally behind Doug Mastriano, who is going to get his butt kicked in November because he is a far-right extremist."

Mastriano, who was endorsed by Trump the weekend before the primary, disputed that he is a far-right candidate.

“I repudiate that,” he said in his victory speech on Tuesday. “That is crap.”

ABORTION, VOTING RIGHTS AT PLAY

As voters worry about inflation, the coronavirus pandemic and crime, Democrats are looking to leverage the battle over abortion rights to boost turnout among women and young voters, including independents and some Republicans.

Shapiro has vowed to veto any abortion restrictions that come before him as governor.

Mastriano, a state senator, has proposed a so-called “heartbeat” bill that would ban abortions after six weeks. He recently called abortion “genocide.”

The Pennsylvania legislature has introduced a bill that would prevent the state Supreme Court from declaring abortion a right if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns its Roe v. Wade precedent and sends the issue of legalization back to individual states.

"With our fundamental rights on the line, we must work harder than ever to ensure that an anti-choice extremist like Doug Mastriano never holds the governor’s office," said Ally Boguhn, a spokesperson for NARAL Pro-Choice America.

Mastriano also has championed Trump’s stolen election claims, proposing a state audit of the 2020 results.

A retired Army colonel, Mastriano was seen outside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, when Trump supporters breached the building. He has said he peacefully participated in a pro-Trump "Stop the Steal" rally that day but left before the siege.

Some influential Republicans in the state, such as Sam DeMarco, a Republican Party committee chair in Pittsburgh, warned ahead of the primary that Mastriano was unelectable, pointing to survey research that predicted swing voters would shift to Shapiro in large numbers if Mastriano won the nomination.

Analysts say Shapiro, a candidate who has won statewide and went unchallenged in the Democratic primary, has the edge in the race. Heading into the primary, Mastriano had about $800,000 in his campaign account, while Shapiro was sitting on a war chest of more than $18 million.

Mastriano "needs to start showing how he's going to appeal to moderate Republicans and independent voters,” said Charlie O’Neil, a veteran of Republican campaigns in Pennsylvania. “You don't win Pennsylvania by winning the Republican base.”

(Reporting by James Oliphant in Washington and Jarrett Renshaw in Philadelphia; Editing by Colleen Jenkins and Cynthia Osterman)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Mastriano wins Pennsylvania GOP governor primary

    State Sen. Doug Mastriano won the Republican nomination for Pennsylvania’s open governor’s office on Tuesday. (May 17)

  • Jane Roe's conflicted existence: Sex, religion and the daughter she left behind

    The daughter of "Jane Roe" opens up about Norma McCorvey, who struggled with sex, religion and addiction and gave up her three children.

  • 'I don't remember firing it,' says man accused of gunning down man in Volusia love triangle

    Damian DeRousha is charged with first-degree murder in the killing of Donald Geno at the Volusia County Fleet Maintenance Facility in 2021.

  • Musk Says He's Voting Republican From Now On

    Elon Musk has come out of the (political) closet. After pointedly criticizing California as a "one party state" earlier this week, Musk said will no longer be supporting Democrats and will instead vote Republican. The serial entrepreneur and world's wealthiest man, according to the Bloomberg billionaire index, said in a tweet that "In the past I voted Democrat, because they were (mostly) the kindness party."

  • Massachusetts identifies first 2022 U.S. case of monkeypox infection

    (Reuters) -The Massachusetts Department of Public Health on Wednesday said it had confirmed a single case of monkeypox virus infection in a man who had recently traveled to Canada. The state agency said it was working with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and relevant local boards of health to carry out contact tracing, adding that "the case poses no risk to the public, and the individual is hospitalized and in good condition." The Public Health Agency of Canada late on Wednesday issued a statement saying it is aware of the monkeypox cases in Europe and is closely monitoring the current situation, adding no cases have been reported at this time.

  • Josh Shapiro, Doug Mastriano to face off in Pennsylvania governor's race

    Josh Shapiro, Doug Mastriano to face off in Pennsylvania governor's race

  • The Best Fashion at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival

    A look at celebrities' best fashion from the Cannes red carpet at this year's film festival. See all the best photos here.

  • Trump urges Oz to declare victory in cliffhanger Senate vote

    But the too-close-to-call Republican primary in Pennsylvania is likely to go to a recount.

  • U.S.-Taliban deal biggest factor in collapse of Afghan forces, watchdog says

    The biggest factor that led to the collapse of the Afghan military in August last year was the U.S. decision to withdraw forces and contractors from Afghanistan through an agreement with the Taliban signed by the Trump administration and executed by the Biden administration, a U.S. watchdog report concluded. The withdrawal "destroyed" the morale of the Afghan military as it was dependent on U.S. military support, according to an assessment by the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction, or SIGAR, which was made public late Tuesday.

  • Primary results: Two races set for Oregon House general election, others await more votes

    In District 14, Stan Stubblefield will face Dem Rep. Julie Fahey. In District 7, Alan Stout faces Dem John Lively.

  • 15 Candidates disqualified from Michigan primary race

    A total of 15 candidates running for various positions were all disqualified from running in Michigan's August primary.

  • Biden warns of 'another tough hurricane season'

    President Joe Biden warned Wednesday the country will likely see "another tough hurricane season" this year, and pledged that his administration was prepared to respond to the storms and help Americans recover from them. (May 18)

  • Pennsylvania voters head to polls in primary races

    All eyes are on Pennsylvania as voters cast their ballots in Senate primary races and a GOP gubernatorial race. CBS News Chief Election and Campaign correspondent Robert Costa is in Bucks County, Pennsylvania with more.

  • Three takeaways from Tuesday's U.S. primary elections

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The match-ups for several high-profile U.S. congressional and gubernatorial races in November's midterm elections began to take shape in Pennsylvania and North Carolina on Tuesday. Abortion rights will be a central issue in the open race for Pennsylvania's governorship. Democrat Josh Shapiro, the state’s attorney general, ran unopposed in the Democratic primary in his bid to replace Democratic Governor Tom Wolf and has vowed to protect abortion rights against a Republican-controlled General Assembly that has proposed a series of anti-abortion bills.

  • More Crypto Market Turmoil Is Predicted by SEC Chairman Gary Gensler

    “A lot of these tokens will fail,” top official Gary Gensler told reporters after a congressional hearing.

  • Eva Longoria stuns in sheer gown at 2022 Cannes Film Festival

    "Please direct us all to the fountain of youth you drink from."

  • Elon Musk's SpaceX is poised to become the most valuable U.S. startup

    The shares, which are marketed at about $72, jumped in valuation from last October, when SpaceX's shares were sold at $56 apiece after a 10-1 split and valued the rocket company at $100 billion. The share sale could value SpaceX at over $125 billion, surpassing fintech giant Stripe, which was valued at $115 billion in a secondary sale.It could not be learned how many shares have been made available for sale by the company. It is common for highly valued private companies to offer shares in the secondary market to introduce liquidity for early investors and employees.

  • Tlaib, Squad introduce resolution recognizing 'catastrophe' of Israel's creation

    House members led by Rep. Rashida Tlaib introduced a resolution Monday calling for U.S. recognition of the "Nakba," a term meaning "catastrophe" typically used by Palestinians to refer to the establishment of the state of Israel.

  • Dr. Oz Mocked For 'Creepiest Political Pitch Ever' Ahead Of Pennsylvania GOP Senate Primary

    The celebrity doctor imagined a scenario in which he was in bed with voters.

  • Winners and losers from primary day in 5 states

    It was a mixed night for MAGA candidates and progressive Democrats. ABC News’s Averi Harper breaks down the primary night wins and losses in five states.