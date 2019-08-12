Sanders Strategist Punts on Public Option Bill: Campaign Update

(Bloomberg) -- A top strategist for Bernie Sanders said Monday he’s committed to passing “Medicare for all” legislation, and wouldn’t say if Sanders would sign a more modest proposal like a public option into law if Congress can’t pass a single payer bill.

“When you have first and goal from the 5, you don’t kick a field goal,” Sanders adviser Jeff Weaver told reporters on a conference call. “There are too many candidates in the race who are ready to take the 3 points.”

Sanders has worked to define the debate on transforming the U.S. health insurance system into a single government-run plan that covers everybody and all but ends private coverage. He argues that it’s the most cost-effective way to cover everybody, a goal on which Democrats agree, though many of his rivals in the 2020 presidential primary prefer less disruptive solutions.

“It’s a bit premature to talk about hypotheticals like that. Bernie Sanders is committed to passing Medicare for all,” Weaver said, adding that voters know he’ll fight for it.

Even if Sanders is elected president with Democratic majorities in the House and Senate, Medicare for all will be enormously difficult to pass as it faces unanimous opposition from congressional Republicans and skepticism from many Democrats that it would be too costly, disruptive, and politically dangerous.

Democrats Wary of Hardball Tactics on Trump (5:30 A.M.)

Democratic candidates aren’t necessarily all on board with the tactics being used to oppose President Donald Trump and other Republicans, amid criticism they’re guilty of turning up the heat -- rather than helping to cool it -- following mass shootings in Texas and Ohio.

Democrats shouldn’t “play into” Trump’s strategy “to divide the country so he can win,” Michael Bennet, a Colorado senator seeking the 2020 presidential nomination, said on CBS’ “Face the Nation.” “We have to unify this country.”

Several Democratic 2020 hopefuls have tied Trump’s rhetoric to violent behavior, with Beto O’Rourke saying the president bears responsibility for the El Paso massacre by encouraging “open racism” and Joe Biden saying Trump “has fanned the flames of white supremacy.”

Last week, as protesters gathered outside the Louisville, Kentucky, home of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, one was caught on video saying someone should “just stab” the Republican. Representative Joaquin Castro of Texas, whose twin brother Julian Castro is running for president, tweeted the names and businesses of 44 San Antonio donors who have contributed to Trump’s campaign. Such information is publicly available, but the list was criticized for potentially endangering the donors.

Asked on “Face the Nation” if Castro’s tweet was helpful or dangerous, presidential candidate Kirsten Gillibrand, a New York senator, replied: “Those are his choices, not mine.”

And candidate Tim Ryan, an Ohio congressman, said he didn’t support the protests outside McConnell’s home. “There’s no place for that in the United States of America. You keep it civil. You keep it in the public discourse,” he said on “Fox News Sunday.” “I do not condone it, and I think we do need to lower the temperature.” -- Jennifer Dlouhy and Mark Niquette

* Kamala Harris continues her bus tour of Iowa* The Democratic National Committee holds its meeting Aug. 22-24. All Democratic presidential candidates are expected to speak.* Trump holds a “Keep America Great” rally in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Thursday.

