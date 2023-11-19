Here’s how the Democrats can win back Black voters like me | Opinion

Black voters

Many Black people who were lifelong Democrats have left the party because it left our God. It used to be that Democrats were about love, service and God. It was a joy to be a Democrat! When the party returns to that trio, I believe Black voters will return to the party. I know I would. Right now, I would not want any Democrat to win office, especially those who appear to me to favor socialism, and who seem to have taken over the party.

C. H. Hendricks, Charlotte

Voter ID

Regarding “NC’s voter photo ID law could trim votes in 2024,” (Nov. 14 Opinion):

I believe Ned Barnett is missing the main reason for the voter photo ID law. It is to make sure the people voting are who they say they are. There are numerous other places where photo ID is required, such as boarding a plane. It may be a little harder for low-income people to get voter photo ID, or older people for that matter. However, it is not impossible. Georgia is a perfect example. They recently passed a strict voter photo ID law and more people are voting than ever before.

Mike Van Glish, Charlotte

Jewish students

I’m not Jewish, but I am outraged at universities that have condoned racist behavior toward Jewish students. These students should not be intimidated or fear attending their classes. Our government and private donors should withhold all funds until these horrific acts end. We should never forget the Holocaust. What is happening in America — the land of the free?

Barbara Bell Kerr, Charlotte

Davidson

The writer is a 1982 Davidson College grad.

Davidson College President Doug Hicks’ explanation for why the college will leave the name of an enslaver on the college’s most important building is grossly unsatisfactory. Davidson’s naming policy says names should honor the college’s history, tradition and values. No one can deny that slavery is part of Davidson’s history and tradition. But it is absolutely not congruent with the college’s values. Nor is it congruent with the gospel of Jesus Christ, which is a big part of Davidson’s values, history and tradition.

Hicks seems to be implying that the massive amount of work the college is doing to reckon with its enslaving past would somehow not be possible were Chambers Building to be renamed. That’s just silly.

Lex Alexander, Greensboro

Echoing Hitler

Regarding “Trump’s incendiary ‘vermin’ remarks prompt backlash,” (Nov. 14):

I am surprised that anyone who knows anything about the atrocities of WWII would voice a preference for former President Trump. His comments are becoming identical to ones Hitler made during that time.

In no way do we, citizens of a nation founded on freedoms, need men or women who relish taking away our freedoms and rights. Members of Congress, and those in most any office, are there to serve and find ways to make us better, not tear us apart. Using Hitler’s words shows a lack of understanding of our country. It is painful to see others encouraged by such vile rhetoric.

Chris Horn Williams, Charlotte

Capitol chaos

Republicans in Congress are in chaos and cannot govern that way. First, the former leader of the House Republicans is accused of “elbowing” a rival congressman. Then, a fight nearly breaks out in a Senate hearing room. Is this America’s business that they’re supposed to be engaged in?

Dewey Rochester, Charlotte

College payouts

I was astonished to read that the recent firing of Texas A&M coach will still require the school to pay him over $75 million to cover his contract. Brief research revealed that at least four other coaches have been fired in 2023, leading those schools to pay out over $80 million combined. Wow! With all the begging colleges and universities do for funding, and the enormous tuition bills and debt students bear, one would think there could be a different system that doesn’t provide such largess for coaches and such financial struggle for the students.

Peter A. Snyder, Charlotte