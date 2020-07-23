Democrats Won’t Let GOP-Led Biden-Ukraine Probe Go Unanswered

Joe Biden’s presidential campaign, along with congressional Democrats, would rather not waste their breath engaging with congressional Republican efforts to probe Biden’s relationships in Ukraine. They’d prefer to be talking about President Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, as opposed to amplifying a GOP search for wrongdoing by Biden in an area where it has, to date, been non-existent.

But the recent emergence of purported evidence in that probe has forced Democrats to more directly confront the GOP’s persistent campaign to damage Biden’s political standing. The information itself is somewhat snoozy. But where it’s coming from is what’s raising their alarm about the persistence of foreign efforts to influence the 2020 election.

In May, a pro-Russian Ukrainian politician linked to Rudy Giuliani, Andrii Derkach, released something intended to be a Biden bombshell: a recording of a private conversation between the then-vice president and Petro Poroshenko, then president of Ukraine. The apparently heavily edited tape is meant to be damaging—and meant to echo Trump’s own quid-pro-quo with Ukraine—because Biden seems to tie $1 billion in aid to Ukraine to the firing of prosecutor Viktor Shokin.

Many in the U.S. and international community wanted to see Shokin gone over corruption concerns, but Trump allies insist Biden viewed him as an obstacle to his son’s business dealings in the country. The tape’s content hardly broke any ground that was not explored during Trump’s impeachment proceedings, where Hunter Biden’s service on the board of the Ukrainian energy company Burisma was explored in depth, and no evidence of wrongdoing has been found by any investigatory body.

But another pro-Russia Ukrainian with links to Giuliani, Oleksander Onyschenko, then publicly claimed that more tapes were coming—and that they’d been sent to the White House and to the Republican leading the Biden probe, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI). The chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee is vowing to press ahead with subpoenas for Biden aides and Obama administration officials to produce a report on Biden and Ukraine by the fall.

Asked on Tuesday by The Daily Beast if his committee had received any Biden-Poroshenko tapes, like Onyschenko suggested, Johnson replied, “I'm not aware of every piece of information our committee has gathered. We're encouraging people to send us information, but then we fully vet it, we verify anything before we'd ever use it. And again, we take everything with a grain of salt we get from Ukraine. I think you have to.”

Some Democrats, however, read Johnson’s remarks as a conspicuously cagey response to the question of whether he was reviewing tapes pushed by Giuliani associates with ties to Russia. And privately, congressional Democrats familiar with Johnson’s probe felt, at the very least, a growing alarm that Johnson appeared to hold out the possibility that he was open to reviewing any recordings obtained through this channel.

To outside experts, it is deeply ironic that it is even remotely unclear whether an investigation ostensibly about uncovering undue foreign interference is itself being influenced by foreign actors.

“If the inquiry is about foreign influence and they won’t disclose foreign sources they’re using to uncover influence,” said Graham Brookie, director of the Digital Forensics Lab at the Atlantic Council think tank, “then what the fuck are we doing here? It’s just not that hard.”

The new developments represent the latest turn in a twisting saga that, over the past year, has drawn in an eccentric cast of characters on both sides of the Atlantic, whose motivations aren’t always totally clear. What is clear to some, however, is that their effort to funnel material to Trump backers in Congress that broadly gestures at impropriety by Biden may form the basis of a fresh iteration of the Russian-driven effort to hurt Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Indeed, a July 13 letter from top Democrats on Capitol Hill requesting a FBI briefing on election meddling cited a specific, urgent increase in foreign threat—an effort aimed in part, they wrote, toward “influencing congressional action.” Politico later reported that a key concern behind the Democrats’ letter was Johnson’s probe.