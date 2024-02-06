Demolition of The Bells was slated to start Monday. Why it's been delayed again

After giving the roof of a small tap with a demolition excavator, a mechanical issue forced the crew to postpone demolition of the historic The Bells building at Brenton State Park until Wednesday.

The Bells is all that remains of an 18-acre estate called “The Reef,” which sat where Brenton Point State Park is today. While the mansion was demolished after it was set on fire in the 1960s, the former carriage house, The Bells, remained. RIDEM decided to demolish the building in May 2023 after a teenager fell through the roof, injuring himself and the three other boys who were inside the building at the time.

RIDEM chose Johnston-based AA Wrecking and Asbestos Abatement Co. Inc. for the demolition work back in October 2023, awarding the company a $293,800 contract that expires in March. The date for demolition has shifted multiple times since the contract was signed. Originally planned to start around September 2023, the abatement phase began in December 2023, but “constant inclement weather,” over the past few months slowed work on the project, RIDEM Chief Public Affairs Officer Michael Healey told The Newport Daily News.

A mechanical issue postponed the demolition of The Bells, a dilapidated former carriage house in Newport's Brenton Point State Park, until Wednesday.

On Monday morning, workers prepared The Bells for its impending demolition, even driving a large demolition excavator around the back of the property and giving the roof a strong tap. However, the crew soon realized the machine which would have sprayed water on the building to reduce dust from demolition was not working.

John Furtado, owner and foreman for AA Wrecking Co, Inc., told The Newport Daily News that they would likely return to start demolition on Wednesday. Once it begins, the process is expected to take multiple days.

Funeral for a friend

Groups of people walking the trail at Brenton Point State Park casually stopped to check out the demolition site as news crews set up to witness the destruction firsthand. On top of the stone tower, a former windmill for the property, amateur documentary filmmaker Jesse Correa of Somerset, Massachusetts, filmed the excavator with his camcorder.

“(I feel) like I’m losing a best friend,” Correa said. “I’ve spent so many good times here and I’ve been so involved with it on the research end.”

A mechanical issue postponed the demolition of The Bells, a dilapidated former carriage house in Newport's Brenton Point State Park, until Wednesday.

Correa had already made a film about the mansion and its stables called Bloody Reef, which premiered in 2018. However, he wanted to make an update to the film and include the demolition of the remains of the property.

“I wanted to make something where people could have the history of the place in intimate detail and long after I’m gone, or even after anyone here is gone, it will be recorded somewhere and the history and the life of the people that lived here and the history of this place will stay, because everyone’s story is important in life,” Correa said.

Kimberly Cayton joined Correa on the tower, watching the crew prepare the site while discussing the history of the property. Like Correa, she was also there to get fuel for a creative project: a novel.

“I love this area, I’ve been coming out here for almost 20 years,” Cayton said. “Between the wildlife and the architecture, it’s a wonderful place…but with the stable coming down and the unfortunate events that occurred, it’s just a shame. It’s nice that people have shown up to show their concern, but it's a shame to see it come down.”

This article originally appeared on Newport Daily News: The Bells in Newport moves closer to demolition