Demolition continues on Dearborn's Regent Court building, clearing way for development

Demolition continues on the towering Regent Court office building along Executive Plaza Drive in Dearborn.

The 670,000-square-foot office building formerly occupied by Ford Motor Co. changed hands in November 2022, after being purchased by local developer Mike Shehadi.

Shehadi is the CEO of Farmington Hills pharmacy company, Pharma Script, and said he purchased the property with plans of creating a mixed-use development space.

More: Ford reveals sweeping plans for its Dearborn campus — and it changes everything

"The last thing I want to do is demolish this iconic building," Shehadi told the Free Press in 2022.

Construction began on the property last November and is running behind as original expectations were to have the site cleared by spring.

Demolition continues on Regent Court along Southfield Freeway in Dearborn.

Communications Director for Ford Land Gabrielle Poshadlo told the Detroit Free Press in 2022 that the company no longer had enough employees willing to work in person to justify keeping the space open.

Poshadlo said the company switched over to a hybrid model in 2020 with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and “non-site-dependent” employees just couldn’t fill Regent Court.

Shehadi told Freep he initially floated potential development proposals but ultimately found the most economical choice was to fully raze the structure.

More: Ford sells iconic building in Dearborn to businessman with big plans for site

He said his initial plan of converting the space into 420 residential units proved too costly, estimating the project at around $100 million. Shehadi also purchased 34 acres of land behind the structure from Ford.

More: Ford plans to sell popular 26-acre site in Dearborn: What we know

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Demolition continues on Dearborn's Regent Court building: What we know