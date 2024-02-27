Demolition continues in downtown Bluefield, West Virginia

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Phase II Demolition began Monday, February 26, 2024 in downtown Bluefield, West Virginia.

The timeline of this project dates all the way back to October 2019 after the city was awarded the Brownfield Assessment Grant.

The goal of the demolition is to knock down old buildings in the city in order to bring in new businesses and ideas to the area. Executive Director of the Bluefield Economic Development Authority, Jim Spencer says he’s hoping for feedback from the community to help with the project.

We’ve got a couple of renderings that we’ve looked at, but we are looking at maybe a community green space and park to where the employees that work for Intuit go over and sit down and have lunch. You can have space for food trucks and different things like that. It’s a community spot. Jim Spencer | Executive Director of the Bluefield Economic Development Authority

Funding for this project comes from the Shott Foundation, the City of Bluefield, DEP REAP Funds and BEDA.

Hopefully we’ll be able to get companies like Intuit down here and get employees here and bring back life into the city. Ron Martin | Mayor of Bluefield, West Virginia

If you or someone you know has any ideas on what should go into downtown, reach out to the Bluefield Economic Development Authority, or contact Jim Spencer at jspencer@bluewv.org.

