Demolition crew finds dead body in vacant apartment, North Carolina police say

A demolition crew discovered a dead body while tearing down a vacant apartment building in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, police say.

The crew found the body at around 4 p.m. on Thursday, March 31, according to police. Winston-Salem is about 80 miles north of Charlotte.

The body has yet to be identified, according to police.

The apartment building being torn down had been vacant for a “substantial period” of time, and many people experiencing homelessness were known to seek shelter there, according to the police.

“It is too early in the investigation to determine if foul play was involved,” police said in a statement.

The building was part of a complex of six apartment buildings known as Garden Court Apartments built in 1970, according to Forsyth County property records.

Anyone with information about this investigation can contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, the Crime Stoppers hotline at 336-727-2800 or the Spanish-language hotline at 336-728-3904, according to police.

