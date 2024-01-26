Demolition date rescheduled for Penrose funeral home
(PENROSE, Colo.) — After the initial planned demolition date was delayed due to weather, the Return to Nature Funeral Home in Penrose will be demolished in late February, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).
The funeral home was shut down in October 2023 after nearly 200 improperly stored bodies were discovered inside. The owners, Jon and Carie Hallford, are facing a slew of charges including Abuse of a Corpse, Forgery, and Money Laundering.
At a hearing on Wednesday, Jan. 17 for Carie Hallford, the judge stated that it appeared the Hallfords had run into financial trouble and could not maintain their services in Colorado Springs. As a result, they began moving the bodies from the Colorado Springs location to Penrose.
Due to the biological and hazardous waste resulting from the improper storage of bodies, the Penrose location was deemed a public health hazard by the EPA, and it was initially set to be demolished in early January.
Demolition of Penrose funeral home delayed
However, poor weather conditions delayed the demolition, and now the EPA has rescheduled the work for the final week in February.
Once contractors and EPA personnel arrive and set up, the work is expected to take approximately 10 days.
