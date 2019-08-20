Demolition derby accident kills woman after car flies into crowd

A woman was killed and seven other people injured when an out-of-control demolition derby car veered into spectators, it has been reported.

The woman, believed to be a paramedic in her 30s, died after the crash in Deer Lodge, Montana, which happened during the final event of a tri-county fair on Sunday.

Local media reported that the car’s driver lost control after their vehicle was struck by one of the others taking part in the display.

Video footage showed it ploughing through a fence and into crowds seated on bleachers. While some barriers were in place around the arena, that area did not appear to be protected.

The car was “travelling at a pretty high rate of speed”, perhaps up to 40mph, when it struck the crowd, Powell County sheriff Gavin Roselles told NBC Montana.

“It was certainly a chaotic and tragic scene, but a lot of people pulled together in a very short amount of time, and we were able to help a lot of folks,” he added.

Two of the injured people have been released while a further three are in a stable condition, according to KRTV.

The Deer Lodge volunteer fire department posted on Facebook: “Our Brethren on the Powell County Ambulance really need love and support. If you know an [emergency medical technician] please offer to help where you can.

“Please take a moment any pray for those involved at the derby tonight. This was a terrible tragedy that our community will not soon forget.”