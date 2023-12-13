Demolition planned for blighted Water Street business sites

Dec. 13—Meadville Redevelopment Authority is seeking bids for the demolition of two blighted Water Street properties that have been abandoned and deteriorating for years.

Bids are due by 2 p.m. Jan. 3 with demolition expected to occur in the following months and be completed no later than June 30, according to Community Development Director Renna Wrubleski.

The adjacent properties at 778 Water St. and 780 Water St. were last occupied by Jones Plumbing & Heating and Humphrey's Dry Cleaners, respectively. Prior to its use as a plumbing business, the property at 778 Water St. had served as a gas station.

Once torn down, the properties will be restored in a fashion similar to the recently demolished Park Avenue Cinema property, according to Wrubleski.

"Currently, there's not a future plan of what will become of those lots once those buildings are downed," Wrubleski said in a phone interview Tuesday. "The No. 1 priority is to make sure it doesn't pose a danger."

Eliminating an eyesore that has been a nuisance for neighbors with children in the area will be another benefit, according to Wrubleski.

RDA received a $125,000 blight remediation grant in 2021 from the Commonwealth Financing Authority to address 778 Water St. and has used a portion of the funding to conduct two phases of environmental assessment at both properties.

Wrubleski said that the results of assessments performed by Moody and Associates Inc. of Meadville showed soil and groundwater samples contained some contaminants at levels above the limits allowed for residential and commercial uses. Moody and Associates recommended that RDA voluntarily enroll the properties in Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection's Land Recycling Program.

Whether members of the authority pursue that course — which would involve costly continued testing — depends largely on the future use of the properties, which is not yet known, Wrubleski said.

RDA acquired the former plumbing business property in December 2019 from the Crawford County Tax Claim Bureau for $7,600.

The former dry cleaner was acquired via eminent domain in March 2022, according to Wrubleski, who said that progress on demolition was delayed as the authority waited the outcome of a Board of View hearing to determine the value of the property due to the previous owners. Late last month, the board determined the property to have a negative value, Wrubleski said.

By the time bids on demolition are due, the authority will have learned whether the value determination has been appealed, according to Wrubleski.

