Demolition and recovery: Sanibel, Captiva leaders discuss bounce back since Hurricane Ian

Sanibel City Manager Dana Souza talks at the state of the islands summit at the Marriott Sanibel Harbour Resort & Spa

Sanibel City Manager Dana Souza looked out at the crowd and repeated a question he's heard hundreds of times since Sept. 28, 2022: "How are you doing? How are you really doing?"

That's what the 232 people staring back at him at Marriott Sanibel Harbour Resort & Spa had come to learn.

Organized by Sanibel & Captiva Islands Chamber Of Commerce in partnership with the Community Foundation of the Islands, the first state of the islands summit served as the big reveal of an economic outlook report since Hurricane Ian shredded Southwest Florida's barrier islands.

With research by Florida Gulf Coast University’s Regional Economic Research Institute's Director Amir Neto, the report was compiled by surveys of area businesses, nonprofits and the city's government over the past three months, said John Lai, chamber president and chief executive officer.

The Sanibel Lighthouse got its missing leg back on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024. The leg was lost in Hurricane Ian on Sept. 28, 2022.

The motivation for the report: Answer when businesses and services on the islands can be expected to return.

Given the involvement of myriad insurance companies and government agencies, it's complicated. But as Sanibel Mayor Richard Johnson said, paraphrasing the band Timbuk 3 and donning a pair of dark glasses, the future's so bright, islanders are going to need shades.

At the summit, several panels updated the audience on the island communities' nonprofits and environmental organizations, its real estate sector and city government.

Some takeaways from the event:

The real estate market has been surprisingly robust since the storm. "Average commercial list price is higher than it’s ever been in the past five years," said Kasey Albright of Pfeifer Realty Group.

Insurance and transportation remain islanders' biggest headaches. Souza acknowledged traffic has become a dirty word, but that he expects things will ease up.

The environment is the economy. “Our business and our conservation community on the islands are inextricably linked,” said James Evans, CEO of the Sanibel-Captiva Conservation Foundation. “What draws people to our region is the natural resources … the pristine beaches, the world-class fisheries,” he said. “And once you start to kill the golden goose, people are not going to come back. They’re not going to spend their hard-earned money in your resort or your businesses or participating in supporting your nonprofit.”

The hospitality sector is still struggling, Neto said. Thirty-eight percent of respondents said that none of their units were currently available, while another 14 percent were between one and 20 percent of capacity. Only two respondents said all of their units were currently available.

So far, more than 200 buidlings have been demolished, with more in the pipeline.

Cash is king. Realtor Eric Pfeifer estimated he's seen between 60 and 70 percent cash sales.

Yet not all islanders are rolling in money, said Nicole McHale, executive director of the nonprofit Community Housing and Resources, which provides attainable housing on Sanibel. "The survivors on the island need help," she said.

To the rumor that corporations are scooping up properties to turn them into Airbnbs, Jeff Burns of the San-Cap Association of Realtors said, “That’s simply not true” and makes no financial sense, given the city's short-term rental restrictions.

There's a $15.5 million vacant lot for sale on Captiva.

