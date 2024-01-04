Demolition set for Elkhart artistic landmark

Jan. 3—ELKHART — An Elkhart artistic landmark dating back nearly three decades will soon face demolition — and a portion of South Main Street along with it.

The buildings that make up the 1000 block of South Main Street are beyond repair, including the building which hosts the mural.

"Beginning on Jan. 8, 2024, demolition of the 1000 block will begin at the north side and move south over the following weeks, eventually tearing down the mural," said Director of Communications Corinne Straight in a news release. "This demolition will make room for future development and is expected to last a month."

Elkhart artist Kelby Love painted the mural as plea for peace in 1996, Straight said.

"Since acquiring the building in 2020, the city has explored many avenues to rescue and preserve the mural — all to no avail," Straight said. "Structural reports from engineers tell us that the integrity of the wall and of the bricks themselves are too compromised to be salvageable. The city has taken the next-best-step of capturing high-quality images of the mural so it can be replicated, full-scale in the future.

The city hopes to be able to recreate Love's mural in a similar position to where it stands now.

"Kelby Love was a good friend of mine and we miss him dearly," said Mayor Rod Roberson in the release. "Since becoming mayor, I've wanted to find a way to save his mural and ensure his legacy on Main St. While Kelby painted other murals in the city, for the last 25 years this one has earned monument status within our community.

"This was a troubled corner until Kelby finished his mural and now this part of South Main Street has garnered development interest and that is a part of Kelby's legacy, as well," Roberson continued. "We've worked with Mrs. Love to ensure the mural's legacy will live on in another location."

With respect to the specific demolition of the mural, Straight said that the city's plan is to do something at the site of the mural as demolition gets closer to that space, such as a formal commemoration.

"Since they are beginning at the north end, we will wait until we have a firmer timeline on the demolition of the south building and send out more information," she added.

The building where the mural is located was previously owned by the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend.