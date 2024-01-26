Demolition underway at former bank headquarters in Wayne, site of future housing

WAYNE — Wrecking crews have started to bulldoze two office buildings in the 5th Ward where a developer will construct one of the largest housing complexes in the township.

AvalonBay Communities Inc. will build 473 units at the 17-acre property, at 1445 Valley Road and 1455 Valley Road. The site was the longtime headquarters of Valley National Bank before it moved 600 employees to central Morristown three months ago.

Two former Valley National Bank buildings is being demolished to make way for a 473-unit development of apartments and townhouses in Wayne, NJ on Wednesday Jan. 24, 2024.

The project has been subject to years of fierce litigation between the developer and township, mostly due to a perception that officials stalled negotiations.

However, the court battle raged even after the bargaining sessions were finished, and after a settlement was reached and a proposal approved by the Planning Board. A question over the need for an elevator in one of the new buildings was at the center of the latest dustup.

On Friday, it appeared that nearly half of the demolition was complete.

The building on the south side of Barbour Pond Road was leveled to the ground as an excavator scooped up piles of debris to fill a dumpster. Meanwhile, there was a huge hole — like a crater smashed in the rear facade of the building on the opposite side of the street. Crews were inside gutting the former cubicles and workstations to prepare for the imminent teardown.

Ronald Ladell, the senior vice president of AvalonBay, said the demolition will take up to two and a half months. Residents will begin to move into the housing complex by July 2025, he said.

Virginia-based AvalonBay owns or has an interest in 296 apartment complexes in 12 states and in Washington, D.C. Twenty-two of those developments are in New Jersey, including one about 8 miles away, off Union Avenue in Bloomingdale.

The housing complex in Wayne will have 55 townhouses in 11 buildings, plus 418 apartments in four buildings. Amenities will include a clubhouse, a playground and a swimming pool.

Seventy-one apartments will be for low-income households; 25 units will have three bedrooms and 46 will have two.

