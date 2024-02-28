Demon Parrish murder suspect arrested in North Augusta
North Augusta, SC (WJBF) – An arrest has made in the murder of Demon Parrish of Augusta.
Caleb White was taken into custody late, Monday afternoon.
Police found him at Plaza Place Apartments in North Augusta.
Parrish had been missing for several weeks before his body was found in Aiken County.
The coroner says the 31-year-old he died from a shooting.
Parrish’s funeral will be held Saturday at ‘Truth Church of Augusta’ starting at 11am.
