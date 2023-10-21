Demonstrations with demand to spend money on army needs held in several Ukrainian cities again

Demonstrations were held in Cherkasy, Odesa and Dnipro on 21 October with the demand to spend budget money to help the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Source: Suspilne; Dumskaya Odesa media; D1 TV channel

Demonstration in Cherkasy on 21 October

Photo: Suspilne

Details: Protesters who gathered near the city council building in Cherkasy demanded that members of the Cherkasy City Council spend budget money to help the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The citizens were outraged by the officials' actions during the last session, where they supported development of basketball infrastructure: UAH 1.5 million (roughly US$41,000) was allocated to the needs of athletes, said Artem Kivak from Cherkasy, one of the rally's organisers.

The residents chanted: "Money for the Armed Forces", "My children need a living father", etc.

Hundreds of residents have traditionally gathered under the walls of the city hall in Odesa with the demand to direct funds from the city budget to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Demonstration in Odesa on 21 October

Photo: Dumskaya

The participants of the demonstration chanted: "Everything for victory", "Armed Forces first", "Hey government, listen to the community". In addition, they unfurled huge banners with the inscriptions saying "Hena (Hennadii Trukhanov, Mayor of Odesa – ed.), give our money to the Armed Forces" and "[UAH] 900 million for drones and EW."

Demonstration in Odesa on 21 October

Photo: Dumskaya

Those present honoured the memory of the fallen defenders of Ukraine and took a joint photo on the steps of the city hall at the end of the rally.

The participants of the demonstration in Dnipro also called on the city authorities to use the money from the budget primarily for the needs of the military.

The participants held posters with inscriptions: "Not cobblestones, but drones for the military", "Money for the Armed Forces", "Not a stadium, but ammunition" and others.

Background:

Demonstrations with the demand to direct budget money to help the army began to take place in a number of cities since the beginning of September. In particular, such rallies are regularly held in Kyiv and Odesa.

During martial law, the organisation of peaceful meetings, rallies, marches and demonstrations, as well as sports, educational, cultural and educational, religious, entertainment and spectacular events with a large number of people, is possible only under exceptional circumstances and only if these were approved in a written form.

