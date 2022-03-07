Demonstrators around the world fill streets protesting Russia's invasion of Ukraine
Across the globe, anti-war protesters filled streets and squares denouncing Russia's invasion into Ukraine. “CBS Mornings” co-host Tony Dokoupil reports.
French authorities tied Igor Sechin's superyacht down with steel rope slings so it couldn't leave the port, a customs officer told the WSJ.
KYIV, Ukraine — With hands still dirty from the battlefield, a dozen Russian prisoners of war sat, stony-faced, in a conference room of a Ukrainian news agency Saturday and described being captured after their armored columns were ambushed. Lt. Dmitry Kovalensky, who had fought in a Russian tank unit and spoke at the behest of his Ukrainian captors, said he recently came under fire from an armed drone and shoulder-launched anti-tank missiles on a road near Sumy in northeastern Ukraine. “The whol
What are the first signs of colon cancer? Woman diagnosed at 42 had constipation and blood with bowel movements. A colonoscopy confirmed a tumor in her rectum.
Kim Kardashian is not only choosing happiness from now on, she’s choosing to show how badass she can be. On March 5, Kardashian posted a series of photos of herself to her Instagram with the simple caption “Always ready!” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian) In the photos, we […]
Twitter users roast the former TV star for harassing security guards at a museum.
Jennifer Garner appeared on the red carpet for the premiere of her new Netflix movie, The Adam Project.
Look at the complete Big Ten Tournament bracket.
What will the latest Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports College Basketball Top 25 possibly be on March 7? We make our best guess prediction before the real poll comes out on Monday morning
LONDON (Reuters) -Russia has told Ukraine it is ready to halt military operations "in a moment" if Kyiv meets a list of conditions, the Kremlin spokesman said on Monday. Dmitry Peskov said Moscow was demanding that Ukraine cease military action, change its constitution to enshrine neutrality, acknowledge Crimea as Russian territory, and recognise the separatist republics of Donetsk and Lugansk as independent states. It was the most explicit Russian statement so far of the terms it wants to impose on Ukraine to halt what it calls its "special military operation", now in its 12th day.
A long-term injury to Davis would likely derail Wisconsin's Final Four hopes.
A winning dress for an award-winning actress.
Texas will take on TCU in the Big 12 quarterfinals on Thursday.
"It's hard to keep your patience out there," McIlroy said after another rough weekend at Bay Hill.
Moldova and Kazakhstan are likely the ex-Soviet countries where Putin "goes next," retired four-star US Admiral James Stavridis said.
The Lakers will trade him or waive him this off-season.
Alexander Vindman, a key witness in the first impeachment of President Donald Trump, was with Ron Johnson on a key trip to Ukraine in May, 2019.
The Queen is to make a permanent move to Windsor Castle after not staying at Buckingham Palace for two years.