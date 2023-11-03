Demonstrators calling for ceasefire in Gaza blocking entrances to Seattle Federal Building

Protesters calling for a ceasefire in Gaza have blocked doors at the downtown Seattle Federal Building Friday morning.

Demonstrators are calling on Sen. Patty Murray to push harder to make it happen.

Entrances and exits at the Henry M. Jackson Federal Building, at 915 Second Avenue, are being blocked so no one can get in or out.

Protesters are chanting, “Ceasefire now!”

We have a news crew at the scene.

Israel’s prime minister said there would be no ceasefire in the nearly month-old war until Hamas releases hostages.

This story is developing.



