Demonstrators with Confederate, white supremacist symbols march downtown Paducah

A group of masked individuals marched the streets of downtown Paducah on Sunday, with many participants carrying white supremacist and Confederate-related flags and symbols.

A post from ForwardKY on X, formerly Twitter, says “The Patriot Front did a flash demonstration in Paducah on Sunday, marching right by a Black church on the last Sunday of Black History Month.”

Racists and fascists march in Paducah

The Patriot Front did a flash demonstration in Paducah on Sunday, marching right by a Black church on the last Sunday of Black History Month.https://t.co/rTOf2qVW29 — ForwardKY (@ForwardKy) February 27, 2024

Another X user, Ricky L. Jones, posted a photo of the group during the march. One comment on the post, from account Ronnie L. Justice, said “As a lifelong resident of Eastern Kentucky this absolutely breaks my heart. I just don’t get? I really believe Kentucky as a whole is better than this but sometimes I find myself questioning that thought.”

What happened in downtown Paducah over the weekend?

On Sunday, Feb. 25, images on social media show a group of 20+ people, dressed in matching khakis, dark blue shirts and white face coverings marching single file through downtown Paducah carrying symbols of white supremacy and the Confederacy.

According to WKMS, the incident occurred mid-day, with demonstrators passing the McCracken County Courthouse and the Washington Street Baptist Church, as the pastor was greeting congregation members outside. The article further reported no incidents of vandalism or disturbances as stated by local law enforcement officials.

Who led the demonstration?

Flags demonstrators carried in social media images had a logo the Anti-Defamation League has identified as a symbol for Patriot Front, self-described as focused on nationalism and patriotism.

The flag features a blue background, with 13 stars surrounding a fasces, a bundle of wooden rods and an axe wrapped in leather, with red and white stripes.

Recruitment materials associated with the Patriot Front group. Courtesy of University of Louisville Young Democrats

What is Patriot Front?

According to the Anti-Defamation League, Patriot Front is one of the most prominent white supremacist groups nationally. Since 2019, the organization has distributed a majority of white supremacy propaganda in the U.S and “justifies its ideology of hate and intolerance under the guise of preserving the ethnic and cultural origins of its members’ European ancestors.”

The Texas-based group, led by Thomas Ryan Rousseau, intends to “reclaim America” by seeking out recognition, revolution and representation, according to the official website.

The organization also has a manifesto. According to the 2022 version, “Our mission is a hard reset on the nation we see today—a return to the traditions and virtues of our forefathers. To be an American is to be a descendant of conquerors, pioneers, visionaries, and explorers. This unique identity was given to us by our ancestors, and this national spirit remains firmly rooted in our blood.”

