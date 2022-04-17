Demonstrators in Grand Rapids continue to protest fatal police shooting of Patrick Lyoya

GRAND RAPIDS — Demonstrators in Grand Rapids on Saturday continued to protest the fatal police shooting of Patrick Lyoya, a 26-year-old Congolese refugee, returning for a fifth consecutive day of marches.

Lyoya was shot and killed by a Grand Rapids police officer April 4 during a traffic stop. The officer has not been charged in the shooting. Grand Rapids Police Department officials released footage of Lyoya's shooting Wednesday.

Hundreds joined in demonstrations, with some groups traveling from out of state to participate. Speakers at the event implored the group to remain peaceful.

“Do not give them a reason,” said Brianna Pearson, one of the event organizers, as the police formed a barrier to prevent the group from continuing on Ottawa Avenue toward Van Andel Arena.

A crowd of over 300 people pause to listen to instructions before continuing to march in downtown Grand Rapids on April 16, 2022, to protest the killing of Patrick Lyoya, a 26-year-old Congolese refugee, by a Grand Rapids police officer April 4.

DeAndre Jones, one of the local activists who has participated in the protests, implored the group to ask their state representatives to pass legislation removing qualified immunity for police.

Qualified immunity protects state and federal officials, including law enforcement officers, from personal liability unless the official clearly violated an established law, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

Jones led the crowd in chanting "Justice for all."

A lone protester listens to speakers across the street before they all marched in downtown Grand Rapids on April 16, 2022, to protest the killing of Patrick Lyoya, a 26-year-old Congolese refugee, by a Grand Rapids police officer April 4.

As of 7 p.m., demonstrations were peaceful. Some in the crowd carried assault rifles as they marched, remaining on the perimeter of the group and directing marchers to remain off the sidewalks.

The procession stopped on several occasions for organizers to give safety instructions as well as hand signals for continue, stop, left, right and slow down.

A protester with a bullhorn talks with a crowd of over 300 in front of the Grand Rapids Police Department during their march in downtown Grand Rapids on April 16, 2022, to protest the killing of Patrick Lyoya, a 26-year-old Congolese refugee, by a Grand Rapids police officer April 4.

The group marched to the front of the police headquarters downtown before continuing through the city, at times blocking traffic at busy intersections, like at Ottawa Avenue and Michigan Street, where traffic exits off I-196.

A motorcycle and a Honda Civic led marchers through the city, setting the pace for the group.

Chants of "Justice for Patrick," "Whose streets, our streets" and "Black lives matter" were shouted during the march.

Similar marches have taken place each day in Grand Rapids since Tuesday.

A couple dressed for a night out watches on the corner of Monroe Avenue and Pearl Street as a crowd of over 300 people marched past them in downtown Grand Rapids on April 16, 2022, to protest the killing of Patrick Lyoya, a 26-year-old Congolese refugee, by a Grand Rapids police officer April 4.

In videos released by the Grand Rapids police Wednesday, after the police officer pulled over Lyoya's car, Lyoya appeared to not comply with the officer's requests. The officer grabbed him and Lyoya resisted, the videos show.

The officer repeatedly kneed him and appeared at times to briefly grab him around the neck. The pair fought over the officer's stun gun before the officer shot Lyoya in the head. Lyoya was face down on the ground when he was shot.

