Demonstrators march toward OSU campus Saturday in protest of Donovan Lewis shooting

More than 100 demonstrators gathered Saturday at Goodale Park in the Short North and marched toward the Ohio State University campus, expressing their anger and grief at body camera footage that shows a Columbus police officer fatally shooting Donovan Lewis, a 20-year-old man in the Hilltop neighborhood.

As the group headed up High Street, toward OSU, they blocked traffic in both directions. At one point, the driver of a van tried driving into the crowd before backing up, out of the way of the protestors. I didn't appear anyone was injured, and Columbus police later pulled the van over.

Lewis died early Tuesday morning after Columbus police officer Ricky Anderson fired a single gunshot into the 20-year-old's bedroom almost immediately after opening the bedroom door.

Anderson, a K-9 handler and 30-year veteran who is on paid leave per division policy, and several other officers were trying to arrest Lewis on multiple warrants. Court records show Lewis was wanted on a felony charge of improper handling of a firearm, a misdemeanor probation violation and misdemeanor charges of domestic violence and assault involving his pregnant girlfriend.

Saturday was the second day of planned protests throughout the Labor Day weekend. On Friday, a crowd of more than 150 demonstrators gathered outside the Columbus Division of Police headquarters Downtown, where Lewis' parents publicly spoke about their 20-year-old son, remembering him as someone with a kind heart.

More: Weekend protests, forum planned responding to Donovan Lewis police shooting

Another protest is scheduled for 6 p.m. Sunday outside the Ohio Statehouse.

JUST Columbus offers Hilltop neighborhood community aid in wake of Lewis shooting

Also on Saturday, JUST, which stands for Justice, Unity and Social Transformation, held its regular community service event, during which participants distributed fresh produce and hot food, as well as clothing, hygiene supplies and other goods only a few blocks from Lewis' apartment on Sullivant Avenue.

Story continues

Although the event has been held every other Saturday for two years, JUST co-founder Faith Edwards said Saturday's event was held in honor of Lewis. Dozens of people attended the event either to help, get access to supplies or both.

"He's a member of the (Hilltop) community," Edwards said. "A lot of the people who are helping and unloading cars are just people from the community. So we're trying to show that through tragedy, we can still try and uplift each other."

Edwards said racial justice protests and community aid are two sides of the same coin in making a difference, and that Saturday's community service event was a way to "express love to each other" compared to the "grief and anger" of protests.

"We support both — you're going to the police headquarters — that's reactionary and it's about what happened," Edwards said. "We can push for defunding (the police) and abolition, but those aren't going to happen overnight. What can happen overnight is really trying to be in the community and help uplift each other."

@Colebehr_report

Cbehrens@dispatch.com

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Donovan Lewis protests continue in Columbus with march to OSU campus