Demonstrators protest ‘zero-COVID’ policy in China, call for an end to Communist Party
Protesters in China are calling for the end of the “zero-COVID” policy and the Communist party, as well as for the resignation of leader Xi Jinping.
ABC News’ Maggie Rulli reports as thousands take the streets in China to protest the government’s strict zero-COVID policies.
STORY: Clashes erupted between demonstrators and police in Shanghai on Sunday, as protests over China's stringent COVID restrictions flared for a third day and spread to several cities. Video from the scene in Shanghai showed police seizing and then carrying away one protester. The wave of civil disobedience is unprecedented in mainland China, where room for dissent has been all but eliminated under President Xi Jinping, as frustration mounts over his signature zero-COVID policy. Protesters also took to the streets in the cities of Wuhan and Chengdu on Sunday. In Beijing, small gatherings held peaceful vigils, while students on numerous university campuses around China gathered to demonstrate over the weekend. The protests come after a deadly apartment fire on Thursday in the country's far west, where millions of residents have been under some of the country's longest lockdowns, barred from leaving their homes for as long as 100 days. Video obtained by Reuters showed residents chanting "lift the COVID lockdown" and arguing with guards in hazmat suits after the fire led to accusations that lockdowns were a factor in the blaze that killed 10 people. Officials have denied that COVID measures hampered escape and rescue efforts. China has stuck with Xi's zero-COVID policy even as much of the world has lifted most restrictions. While low by global standards, China's case numbers have hit record highs for days, with nearly 40,000 new infections on Saturday, prompting yet more lockdowns in cities across the country.
For three years the patience of one billion Chinese was stretched with lockdowns - now it's snapped.
Protesters increasingly fed up with Chinese President Xi Jinping’s “zero-Covid” restrictions rallied in cities across the country over the weekend.
As unrest in China against covid-19 curbs reaches a fever pitch, the chorus calling for Chinese president Xi Jinping to resign is growing, leading to what observers have dubbed the largest demonstrations in the country since Tiananmen Square in 1989.
STORY: A video obtained by Reuters showed people standing outside the Chinese embassy with signs and chanting "step down" slogans, echoing demonstrators in Shanghai protesting against the country's leadership. Two uniformed police officers stood outside the building and kept a watchful eye.Protests broke out across the Asian nation over the weekend over restrictive coronavirus curbs, in scenes unprecedented since Xi assumed power a decade ago.During the weekend, protesters in cities including Wuhan and Lanzhou overturned COVID testing facilities, while students gathered on campuses across China in actions that were sparked by anger over an apartment fire late last week in the far western city of Urumqi that killed 10 people.
SHANGHAI/BEIJING (Reuters) -Hundreds of demonstrators and police clashed in Shanghai on Sunday night as protests over China's stringent COVID restrictions flared for a third day and spread to several cities in the wake of a deadly fire in the country's far west. The wave of civil disobedience is unprecedented in mainland China since President Xi Jinping assumed power a decade ago, as frustration mounts over his signature zero-COVID policy nearly three years into the pandemic. The COVID measures are also exacting a heavy toll on the world's second-largest economy.
Yahoo Finance’s Anjalee Khemlani discusses the abrupt protests happening in China as COVID-19 continues to spread.
Beijing relaxed certain Covid restrictions after weekend protests challenging CCP leadership, but party leaders are still clinging to their "zero-Covid" strategy.