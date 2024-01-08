Demonstrators remember Jan. 6 as an ‘attack on democracy’

Not even some snowfall could stop a group of Lake County residents from spreading their message: to never forget the events of Jan. 6, 2021 and to use that memory as a catalyst to protect democracy and the truth.

Bundled up on Saturday afternoon, more than 25 people from Indivisible Western Lake County lined the corner of Illinois Route 83 and Monaville Road in Lake Villa with signs that read: “We won’t forget,” “Remember January 6,” “Defend Democracy” and “Protect the right to vote.”

People in passing cars were quick to make their opinions known, with many honking in support, and just as many shouting: “Trump 2024″ or “Trump will win again.”

The opposing outcries only further motivated the group of demonstrators, most of whom were residents of western Lake County.

Three years ago, hundreds of Donald Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol after the former president lost his bid for reelection in 2020.

On Thursday, a group of five Illinois voters filed a petition with the state Board of Elections to bar Trump from the primary election in March. Maine and Colorado have already removed the former president from their primary ballots.

“I’m sure everyone here knows what they were doing on Jan. 6 when our institutions were attacked, when a group of people were trying to prevent a peaceful transfer of power,” Lake County Clerk Anthony Vega said at Saturday’s demonstration.

Those actions motivated Vega to run for office, and he elected to his position in 2022

“Not only did we have these people who were attacking our democracy, but they were running for office, running for secretary of state or county clerk,” Vega said. “I believe that election authorities, like myself, have to be proactive, have to educate the public and stop the lies.”

The county clerk encouraged those in attendance to step up to serve as election judges and poll workers.

“When regular people step up, our democracy will only get stronger,” Vega said.

The political organization chose the Lake Villa location because of the heavy traffic flowing into the nearby Walmart — a grocery store that all types of people shop at, according to Esther Hebbard, executive chair for Indivisible Western Lake County. Hebbard also said the organization is, “working intentionally on turning this part of the county blue.”

Hebbard, who organized the rally, hoped it raised awareness about the importance of truth and motivate the public to get engaged in the upcoming election.

“Truth is power,” Hebbard said. “This gives us the opportunity to speak our truth and get people out to vote, get people engaged — whether it’s knocking on doors for candidates [ ...] or donating funds to candidates that share your values.”

Lake County Board Member Esiah Campos, D-Round Lake, shared his experience of taking an oath to protect the Constitution as a member of the Navy.

“I never would have thought that I would be defending the Constitution in our democracy against domestic terrorists,” Campos said. “What happened on Jan. 6 is nothing short of domestic terrorism.

“Instead of storming the Capitol, we’re going to storm the polls and we’re going to vote and elect Democrats up and down the ballot,” Campos said.

