Demopolis man killed in Marengo County crash, Alabama troopers say

A Demopolis man died early Thursday morning after a single-vehicle crash in Marengo County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Colten B. Moore, 19, was killed around 2:30 a.m. when his 2017 Chevrolet Silverado left the road and hit a fence and then an embankment, Alabama troopers said. Moore was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Marengo County 21, about 8 miles south of Demopolis.

Troopers said Moore was not wearing a seat belt. No further information was released.

ALEA's Highway Patrol Division is conducting an investigation into the fatal crash.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Crash in Marengo County kills 19-year-old Demopolis man